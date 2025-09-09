Everything Brent Pry Said On Tuesday Ahead Of Matchup Against Old Dominion
After an 0-2 start to the season, Virginia Tech is looking to get its first victory of the season on Saturday when they face Old Dominion. The Monarchs have not always been the easiest opponent for the Hokies in the past, but this is as much of a must win game for Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry as you can have. A win does not settle things down, but a loss would be catastrophic for Pry. Can Virginia Tech defend Lane Stadium this weeekend?
Ahead of this week's game, Brent Pry met with the media on Tuesday and here is everything that he had to say.
Opening Statement...
"I'd like to start just by thanking our fans again for the turnout. Saturday night, tremendous atmosphere, our players certainly appreciate that as do the coaches and myself. Tale of two halves, certainly look at the film, some really good things we did in that game. And then certainly some things that are not up to our standards, things that we have to improve on. So it was an honest assessment. We're gonna lean into the things we've done well for two weeks and continue to make the corrections and improvements more quickly on the things that need addressed. But certainly some areas where we have to be better, where we have to get healthy, and then some areas that we can build on and grow from. There were certain positions that played better than last week. Certain individuals that played better.
There were certain units that played better. Thought we ran the ball a little better. Thought our pride coverage was what it needs to be. It's got to continue throughout the year. We put some drives together that were balanced in that first half, spread the ball around. We were better in the red zone, not where we need to be yet. We blocked better in the perimeter early, which helped us spread the ball around. The takeaways, critical in that first half. So, having the, you know, finishing half with the ball in points, you'd like to have touchdowns, but it's back to back weeks where we get some points, we don't give them the opportunity to do something before the half.
But, you know, the second half, we got, we just, It was a compounded issue, we weren't able to drive the ball, we weren't able to get a first down and protection wasn't good enough, we didn't block well enough. Then defensively, we got a first and 20, they convert, we got a second and 16, they convert, we got a second and 18, they get it to third and seven and convert, they got third and nine, they convert, third and 13 It wasn't any one thing when you look at the film and you say, "Okay, what's the problem? What were the issues?" You write them down, you look at them, you talk to the players about it, you correct them. Is it something we're asking that they can't do? Is it unrealistic? We got to execute better? Do we got to teach it better? So you dive into all that to make those improvements. And I'm not taking anything away from their quarterback or their team.
It's a pretty good football team that we lost to. But we got to be the team that we were most of the game against South Carolina. And then the team that we were in the first half against Vanderbilt. That's the team that we're leaning into. There are positives to build on, and there are improvements that we have to make, and we need to make them by this weekend."
1. On the difficulty of putting the loss behind them...
"Yeah, for our team, we expect to win both these games. And they're confident, and they believe that. So those guys are disappointed. Disappointed in the way we played the second half. Disappointed that we didn't come out with a victory. I think, again, you've heard me say this, I like going out on Sundays, you make the corrections, you dive into the film, you do all those things that are, sometimes it's difficult, guys not doing what they need to. Maybe it's a poor call by a coach. There's ownership, there's honesty, and that's where you grow and we've got to grow a bunch from both of these losses to be the team that we can be. And I tell that we don't get discouraged.
There are too many good things. There are too many positives that we can build from to be the team that I believe we can be and that they believe they can be. So we've got to practice better. We've got to make sure we teach better, coach better, and listen better to eliminate some of these things that got us in that second half and we got to get healthy."
2. On the team's mindset...
"Yeah that's kind of what I was just saying I think going out on Sundays it helps get it behind them they own it they see what went, what went wrong, it's coached through, it's talked about, questions are answered, and it gives you a pathway forward, and then you start working on the next group, 'cause there's not much time, it's six days. Certain things are gonna carry over that you have to improve on, regardless of who you're playing, and then certain things you've gotta get ready for for that next opponent that's different."
3. On the corrections they are making on defense...
"Yeah, those are the things that I ask as a head coach. Were we asking them too much? Was it if this, then not? Do we have, are we asking things to guys that aren't realistic? Are we asking things to guys that don't have the skill set to do it? Let's make sure that what we're asking to get done is executable and, you know, unfair to ask of these players and of the scheme. And, you know, really, when you went around the film, on my notepad, there's, you know, 11 different things that caused us trouble. It wasn't any one thing in the second half defensively. You know, for me, Pavia's gonna make his plays, but when you got, you know, you got opportunities where you got him second and extra long.. You got them third and long. I mean, you've got to get off the field on a couple of those occasions, and that can swing the half, you know, you've got to convert. You know, you got to earn that first, first down and extend things. You know, so again, it just compounded each other. But I love the way we kicked the ball, I love the way we protected, covered. There was a lot of good things. I thought the way Terion and Hawkins ran the ball, and we did some things there, Kyron's runs were impactful in the game."
4. On what he is seeing in practices throughout the week...
"Yeah, always. I think you guys know I'm always gonna find the positive. I think the guys need to, the external noise is always, if you lose, it's negative. I don't want them listening to that. But listen to what's fair, where the expectations weren't met, where we have to be better, you see it, we see it, as coaches and players. But let's not lose sight of the team that we've been at times also that's pretty good football team."
5. On injury updates to Johnny Garrett and Montavious Cunningham...
" No we'll learn more today you know obviously those two guys are critical I look out there in that second half we got three redshirt freshmen against the pretty experienced crew but you, you know, Johnny's tough, Mont's tough. You know, if those guys can go, they'll go. You know, Johnny's kind of, you know, that left tackle spot, we moved Tomas over, put Aidan at right. You know, we're gonna look at a couple things, but we won't know exactly what we need to do until we know who we have. "
6. On how to improve the offensive line play ...
"Yeah, we're looking at all that, Andy, to be honest. Slide protection, max protection, chip, quick throws.If we go in there and we don't feel good about the matchup and protecting, we gotta have a plan B if we're not able to do that. Really, plan B, see Andy. These are the things we'll go to and lean on if you know if we're not able to protect like we need to."
7. On the O-line depth...
"Absolutely you know that's the If that's the silver lining, those guys had to play against a pretty good group. You know, it's remember, if you remember last year, Xavier Chaplin left played one snap against Old Dominion, all of a sudden, Johnny Garrett is a red shirt freshman has to play, you know, it was great experience for him. So, yeah, getting those guys the opportunities, you know, I'd rather have it come in different places and at our discretion, but, you know, those guys are growing up fast."
8. On Takye Heath...
"Yeah ironically he was he got dinged up the day that he spoke to you guys after practice so we didn't know for sure if he'd be able to play or not. He got a little better as the week went but not well enough to play. When I spoke to him before the game, he said, "Coach, I'm an emergency guy if you need me." But he wasn't 100%."
9. On the passing game against Vanderbilt...
"No, honestly, in the first half it just wasn't the opportune time. We were mixing it up and running it and throwing it and spreading the ball around, staying on rhythm. I looked for it too because I like our shots and it would have been forced. In the second half, is there a way to kind of get a few, I think we threw one and it was a P .I. Is there a way to get a couple more of those down the field and give those guys a chance?"
10. On Ja'Ricous Hairston...
"Yeah, he's taken a step the last two weeks. Coach Davis has done a nice job with him. He's got a good skill set. He's a hard worker. It's finally kind of slowing down for him where he looks more comfortable out there playing and obviously we were very happy for him excited for him his first touchdown but on top of that he played a he played his best game played his most extensive snaps, Harry's been a little banged up so there's been a little more onus on him and I thought he did a nice job"
11. On what he has seen from Old Dominion on film...
"Yeah, it's scary. I mean, you look what they, you know, they challenged Indiana and hung around and stayed in the game. Really, both sides defensively and offensively. The quarterback took two to the house, so he's proven that, you know, that he can do that. We had one of those against us last year. They spread you out. They make it hard to have depth to your defense with the way they align and formation you and so when one gets out if they've got the speed you know they can take it to distance but he's a competitor he's really a quality runner I think they're committed to running the ball but he's you know I know he threw a couple to the other team in week one but he was much better in week two you know they're challenging and I think defensively, this is one of the stingiest defenses I've seen in the red zone.
They were that way last year against us. They were that way against Indiana on a number of opportunities. They got a good plan down there, and they make it challenging. But, you know, that game with Indiana, there was a punt return for you know, 90 yards or something outside of that. I mean, they were pretty stingy, and you know, were you able to do enough with the ball, too?
12. On past matchups with ODU...
"Yeah this is a good bunch and obviously I know, you know Coach Rahne and ton of respect i know he's how these guys are coached the type of guys he's bringing in there, his staff I mean he's, he's, they're going to be competitive you look at their schedule throughout last year I mean it was a close game after a close game and they lost more than they won but you know there were moments in our game last year where, you know, they were giving us trouble, uh, despite the way the score looked at the end, it was a better game than that. Um, I think, uh, Indiana's a quality team, clearly. And now they get me everything they wanted in week one and then, you know, rolled it up pretty good on Central, uh, in week two. So, uh, you know, these guys, we know, we're familiar with a lot of these guys. You know, so and it's been I think it's 4 -2 in the series. I mean, you know, we hadn't won over there till last year and You know, it's uh, they'll come in here and give us a tough battle. I know that."
13. On if he has talked with Ricky Rahne about the series being cancelled in the future...
No, we talked a little bit prior to the announcement, but Rick and I have -- we've said multiple times, you know, it'd be nice if we weren't playing each other, or we could talk a lot know about our teams and our process and the way we do things but you know with the way we've played each other pretty consistently it hadn't allowed us to do that."
12. On if he questioned effort in the second half...
"No, I didn't question effort. I did question if the guys were tired. I and if I overworked them last week, performance staff doesn't feel like we did, but I didn't think we had the same pop when I watched the film, probably more so than on the field. I don't know, the defense may have gotten a little tired with the three and outs offensively and the drives by Vanderbilt, But, you know, I think you look at that film, there's a difference in explosive miss in the first half versus second half."
13. On if the short week was detrimental to the team...
"I'm not gonna say that. The sports science would say no, that we did the right things. I met with those folks every day last week, making sure we weren't overdoing it and had a meeting yesterday. Talked with Kelsey and Ferg this morning. They don't feel that way. So more than me saying that's really by what I see on that film. Kind of what I felt a little bit. It was good to have an off day yesterday. We didn't have one last week, so it's good to have an off day."
14. On Kyron Drones...
"Yeah, I think he looked more like himself in the first half. You know, He gains confidence when he runs the ball effectively, and he did that. Down there in the red zone, I think he had three straight carries. He had a nice long one in the open field where he delivered a good blow to the defensive back. Made some good throws. I think the throw to Benji, that's one we got to make down our sideline. But I think it's probably fair to try and evaluate him in the second half. There just wasn't a lot of time. I think there was a play or two that I think he wished he'd have back, but maybe a couple of decisions down in the red zone in that first half. But certainly, he's got to continue to improve. But much like our team, there's moments in both these games where I'm very proud and pleased with what he's doing. We just gotta get it more consistently and be, you know, he's got tremendous potential and to get him, like I've said all off-season, to reach that potential is good for him and really good for us."