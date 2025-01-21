How to Watch and Listen To Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Georgia Tech Men's Basketball
After coming up short against Wake Forest on Saturday, Virginia Tech is back on the court, though on the road, tomorrow night vs Georgia Tech. While neither team has been able to win much this season, this could be a game that matters when it comes to the ACC Tournament. Both teams are near the bottom of the conference and in case you have forgotten, not every team makes the ACC Tournament now that the conference has 18 teams in it with the additions of Cal, Stanford, and SMU. Only 15 of the 18 teams make it and that means that three teams are going to be left home. The Hokies are 3-4 in the ACC this season, while the Yellow Jackets are 2-6.
Virginia Tech raced past Georgia Tech, 91-67, in Blacksburg in the lone meeting between the two sides last season. Lynn Kidd (18), Robbie Beran (14) and Hunter Cattoor (11) combined for 43 points in the victory. The Hokies shot 55.2% while holding the Yellow Jackets to 37.9%. VT holds a 23-9 lead in the series with the Yellow Jackets. The Hokies have won nine of the last 12 in the series. Two of the last four have been double-digit VT wins. Virginia Tech is 9-5 all-time against GT in Atlanta and 18-7 since joining the ACC.
The first game of the series was played on Feb. 16, 1921, in Blacksburg – a 31-15 win for the Hokies. Tech point guard Brandon Rechsteiner returns to his home state of Georgia Wednesday night to battle the Yellow Jackets. Rechsteiner, who is a native of Acworth, played at Etowah High School where he was a two-time all-state selection for the Eagles. Rechsteiner’s home is about 30 miles from McCamish Pavilion, the site of Wednesday’s ACC clash.
Georgia Tech (8-11, 2-6 ACC) is looking to stop a four-game skid after suffering road losses at Syracuse (62-55) and SMU (93-71), then a home defeat to Clemson (70-59) and a road loss at Florida State (91-78) last week. Prior to that, the Yellow Jackets had evened their conference record with home wins over Notre Dame (86-75) and Boston College (85-64). Tech is 2-2 at home this season in conference play and sits alone in 15th place. Georgia Tech has defeated Virginia Tech only five times in 14 meetings at home since the Hokies joined the ACC, and the Yellow Jackets received extraordinary performances by individuals to win two of those games. On Jan. 19, 2008, reserve guard Matt Causey came off the bench to hit seven threes and pour in 30 points in the Jackets’ 81-70 victory. On Jan. 25, 2011, Iman Shumpert recorded the fourth triple-double in Tech history with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Jackets’ 72-57 win.
Here is how you can watch tomorrow's game.
Tuesday, January 22, 2025 | 7 p.m. EST | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Television: ESPNU (Announcers: Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim)
Radio, VT Sports Network: Zach Mackey, PxP, Mike Burnop, Analyst
VIDEO STREAM: ESPN.com and ESPN app
