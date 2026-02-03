Virginia Tech Hokies Post-Transfer Portal 2026 Review: Defensive Line

Virginia Tech football is over seven months out from its 2026 campaign and the roster has been essentially finalized, save for any walk-ons that join or leave the program. With that, here's a look at how the two-deep could shape up along the defensive line, which will presumably contain 24 players this fall.

Returners:

At defensive tackle, though Virginia Tech lost starter Kelvin Gilliam and pivotal reserve Kody Huisman to graduation, the Hokies retained a key piece of their defensive tackle room in rising redshirt senior Kemari Copeland. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman posted 4.5 sacks and an interception (against Wofford) in 2025 and profiles as the most experienced option in the Hokies' defensive line pool. Copeland was named Third-Team All-ACC last year and was the only Hokie to crack any of the three All-ACC squads.

Along the line, Jason Abbey, Elhadj Fall, Emmett Laws, Eric Mensah and Aycen Stevens are some of the other experienced players that I think will factor into the two-deep.

Incoming Transfers:

Virginia Tech landed seven defensive linemen in the portal: Daniel Jennings, Javion Hilson, Eric Mensah, Cortez Harris, Mylachi Williams, Randy Adirika and Samuel Okunlola. Okunlola entered the program late after Kamauryn Morgan decommitted from the program late in the transfer portal cycle.

Okunlola should produce as a solid-floor player and will likely be a starting-caliber option for the Hokies. Meanwhile, I believe that Hilson could be a Day 1 starter, depending on how the end rotation plays out. Hilson was rated as a five-star by Rivals, while being assessed as a four-star recruit elsewhere. Hilson was a consensus top-100 high school prospect and depending on how his weight room regiment plays out, he could be a factor for not just immediate playing time, but a role to a starting position sooner rather than later.

Abbey and Stevens are the main returners along that unit, while Fall could shift back to the tackle spot, where he played at his previous school, Georgia Southern.

The room is chock-full of inexperience, though. Of the 24 players at both the end and tackle spots, 13 are either redshirt freshmen or true freshmen, meaning Virginia Tech may need to rely on inexperienced contributors if either or both groups face significant attrition this season.

Freshmen:

The Hokies landed four defensive linemen via high school recruiting (five if you count John-Patrick Oates, who's listed as a linebacker): Tyson Harley, Kamren Johnson, T-Ron Richardson and Garrett Witherington.

All four will likely redshirt, though Richardson could factor in, depending on how the Hokies' defensive tackle spot shapes up. If there are injuries to the unit, Richardson could factor into the two-deep.

The Hokies kick off their 2026 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 5 against VMI; in the meantime, Virginia Tech's spring game will take place on Saturday, April 18. Attendance will be free of charge for the event for all fans.

