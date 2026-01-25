Who is the top Transfer Portal Addition For Virginia Tech This Offseason?

Not every team that wins the offseason ends up actually having success on the field, but the Virginia Tech Hokies have had quite a bit of success this offseason under new head coach James Franklin.

The success started with the high school recruiting class, which Franklin was able to get into the top 25 after the Hokies were outside of the top 100 when he arrived. Then he went to work in the transfer portal.

During the two week period that the portal was open, Franklin was able to land 27 commits and currently has the No. 18 overall transfer portal class, which is good for 3rd in the ACC (per 247Sports).

Of the 27 new transfers that Virginia Tech brought in, who has a chance to be the top addition?

Future star?

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Luke Reynolds (85) gains yards after catch as Clemson Tigers linebacker Fletcher Cothran (50) and linebacker Jeremiah Alexander (35) pursue during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Coming out of high school, Luke Reynolds was considered one of, if not the best tight end prospect in the country. He flashed that talent at Penn State and that relationship with Franklin helped lead Reynolds to follow him to Virginia Tech.

CBS Sports Cody Nagel expects Reynolds to be the top transfer portal acquisition for the Hokies this fall:

"Virginia Tech's portal run looks less like shopping and more like a reunion tour, and Luke Reynolds tops the list of those following James Franklin from Penn State. The former five-star tight end never fully broke out in Happy Valley, but he still logged 26 catches for 257 yards across 13 games last season. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Reynolds brings a size-and-athleticism combo that gives the Hokies a true mismatch in the middle of the field. With Reynolds and 11 other former Nittany Lions following their coach to Blacksburg, Virginia Tech is importing a ready-made core that already understands the standard and the culture.



Cooper Petagna's 247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 35 overall, No. 2 tight end"

Reynolds arguably has the most talent of any transfer in the class, but his chemistry with new Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer should lead to instant success.

Here is the scouting report from 247Sports Andrew Ivins on Reynolds as a high school prospect:

"Ascending tight end prospect that is capable of eventually handling a variety of different tasks at a high level given his nimble movement patterns, superb body control, and long, muscular frame. Started prep career off as a quarterback before changing positions and instantly finding success as a pass catcher. Tested exceptionally well in the months leading up to his senior season, clocking a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash to go along with a 38-inch vertical jump at roughly 6-foot-4, 215 pounds. Displays uncommon suddenness for someone his size and constantly creates separation while working an expanded route tree. Will high-point the football and box-out defenders at the catch point. More than capable of turning first-level targets into big gains, and seems to always be playing through contact. Has gotten better and better as a blocker, but needs to keep improving technique. Doesn’t have much in-line experience, but has plenty of growth potential in both the upper and lower halves, and should be able to hold his own in the trenches after a year or two in a college weight room. Turned heads during multiple in-person evaluations, including at the Elite 11 Finals where he quickly became a favorite target for all the blue-chip quarterbacks assembled. Should be viewed as one of the top tight ends in the 2024 cycle. Far from a complete product, but has the traits to emerge as a true difference-maker on Saturdays and possibly even Sundays if he can keep evolving."

More Virginia Tech Football News: