Virginia Tech Lands Commitment From Hampton Transfer Defensive Lineman Jahzari Priester
Virginia Tech has just landed its third transfer commitment of the day and fourth overall. After getting two running back commitments, the Hokies landed Hampton transfer defensive lineman Jahzari Priester, who is coming to Virginia Tech after spending one season at Hampton. Priester brings intriguing size at 6'8 250 LBS and gives the Hokies a developmental prospect at a position of need.
This season for Hampton, Priester totaled 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus gave him a 65.7 overall defensive grade in 163 total snaps. He was the 14th highest-graded player on Hampton's defense.
Earlier today, Virginia Tech landed commitments from Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart and Central Missouri running back Marcellous Hawkins. The Hokies have to replace Bhayshul Tuten next season and both guys will play crucial roles in doing so, especially Stewart.
Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football. Stewart could be the bell cow running back for the Hokies next year, fitting right in next to quarterback Kyron Drones.
Clemson safety Sherrod Covil Jr officially committed to the Hokies Wednesday night and gives them help in the secondary.
Virginia Tech has lost a lot of talent in the secondary to the transfer portal this offseason, but Covil gives them an experienced safety who should be able to make an impact right away.
Covil was a reserve safety for the Tigers and for his career, he totaled 32 tackles and one pass deflection. He is originally from Chesapeake, VA and was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. As a prospect, the 247Sports composite ranked him as the No. 205 player in the country, No. 16 safety in the country, and No. 7 player in the state of Virginia. At Pro Football Focus, Covil finished with a 50.8 defensive grade in 124 snaps, including a 74.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, he finished with a 60.3 grade in 120 snaps and in 2022, he finished with a 68.2 grade in 258 snaps.
Here is the scouting report from when Covil was a prospect from 247Sports analyst Brian Dohn:
"Has frame to support 200 pounds. Can play free or strong safety, and could plug in as nickel as well. Excels on field for one of top teams in Virginia. Is college ready for a strength standpoint. Tough, physical player with closing speed and a devastating hitter who delivers big, clean hits. Loves to compete. Never misses a chance to make a physical, aggressive tackle. Plays fast but excellent body control. Has ideal timing and good ball skills while also being technically sound. Routinely covers 20 yards to make a hit or open field tackle. Improved man-to-man cover skills from junior season. Jams and re-routes receivers regularly when matched up in the slot. Shows he an ability to flip hips and cover outside of numbers. Instinctual and quick to recognize plays. Excellent reaction time. Can sort through traffic and locate ball carrier. Can stack and shed but often beats the block. Has mentality to come and stuff run. Shows blitzing ability. Size concerns at a shade under 6-foot but does have plus length. Bigger receivers can win 50-50 balls because of size. Multi-year starter at Top 15 program. NFL draft mid-round potential."
Virginia Tech has a lot of holes to fill on its roster, but Covil has potential and should be able to step in right away.
