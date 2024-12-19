Former Virginia Tech Safety Mose Phillips Lands At Big Time SEC School

BREAKING: Virginia Tech starting Safety Mose Phillips III has Committed to Missouri, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 195 S totaled 65 Tackles, 1 Sack, 4 PBU, 3.5 TFL, 1 INT, & 1 FF this season



2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/HsGX4WfyPI