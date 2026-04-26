Virginia Tech LB Jaden Keller Receives Rookie Mini Camp Invitation

Virginia Tech linebacker Jaden Keller was extended a rookie mini-camp invite by the Las Vegas Raiders. Keller, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker from Bristol, Tennessee, played for five years at Virginia Tech.

Keller played in four games in his rookie season (2021), but did not log any statistics and used his redshirt. in his second year, he totaled 11 appearances, starting in two games. He amassed 25 tackles, 13 of which were unassisted, and he added 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

In 2023, Keller played in all 13 games and accrued 23 tackles. Year four, however, was his true breakout. As a redshirt junior, Keller racked up a team-high 83 tackles (35 solo) and played in all 13 games, starting seven. he made 1.5 tackles for loss, put up two fumble returns and logged a pass breakup. However, Keller's PFF grades lagged behind; his 58.1 overall grade clocked in at No. 680 out of 809 eligible linebackers.

2025 saw a clear step back. In the 2025 season, under new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes, Keller's tackle totals decreased to 50 (22 solo), which sat at third on the team. He accumulated 2.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. Keller missed two games amid a turbulent season for the Hokies, who went 3-9 and posted their lowest winning percentage since the 2025 season.

Keller's PFF grade of 54.4 in 2025 sits at No. 729 out of 784 eligible linebackers, which sits in the 7th percentile.

What Keller lacks in statistics, however, is countered by strong grades at Pro Day. Keller graded out with a 9.69 Relative Athletic Score. In size, he graded out between the 65th and 78th percentile in height, weight and bench (21 reps). His vertical of 35 1/2 inches scored an 8.1 out of a possible 10, while his 40-yard dash time of 4.50 scored a 9.79. His 20-yard and 10-yard splits clocked in at 2.49 (9.99) and 1.50 (9.95), respectively.

Jaden Keller is a LB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.70 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 107 out of 3480 LB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/rmQID7bqWk pic.twitter.com/UNHM5kFvSg — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 20, 2026

Virginia Tech On SI staff writer Lucas Boyd wrote a feature on Keller on April 20. Here's a snippet of what he had to say:

"Keller is not the linebacker archetype that commands draft capital in the first two days. He is not the rangy coverage hybrid who can shadow a tight end down the seam or match up with a running back in space. What he is may be less fashionable but perhaps no less valuable: a run-stopper with the potential capability to move between multiple spots in the box and the closing speed to make plays downfield.

His speed inside the box is what separates him from other run-stopping linebackers. He can play either side of the formation, diagnose run plays quickly and arrive at the point of attack with conviction. Every NFL 53-man roster carries at least one player like this: a linebacker who keeps a defense honest against the run and contributes on special teams."

Keller is the seventh Hokie to either be offered a mini-camp invite or an undrafted free agent contract. Quarterback Kyron Drones (Green Bay Packers), offensive lineman Tomas Rimac (Minnesota Vikings), defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (Dallas Cowboys), running back Terion Stewart (Kansas City Chiefs) and defensive lineman Kody Huisman each signed UDFA contracts, while defensive end Ben Bell received a rookie mini-camp invitation from the Indianapolis Colts.