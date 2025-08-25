Virginia Tech On SI Writers Predict Their Offensive MVPs
Today, six of our writers picked an offensive MVP for Virginia Tech football's upcoming 2025 season. Here's who they picked and some reasoning as to why:
Jackson Caudell: Kyron Drones
Drones is the key to the season for Virginia Tech. If he can stay healthy and gel quickly with offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery, this can be a dangerous offense when dialed in. The wideouts have to emerge, but I look for the Hokies to run the football and let Drones make plays. I am expecting a bounce back year for the talented quarterback.
James Duncan: Kyron Drones
After a frustrating 2024 season riddled with injuries, quarterback Kyron Drones is looking to bounce back after an impressive first season in Blacksburg. In his first season as a full time starter, Drones threw for 2,084 yards, 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also was a threat with his legs posting 818 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. If Drones can build on that season where he was healthy, he can easily be Virginia Tech’s offensive MVP.
Brett Holmes: Kyron Drones
Don't overthink this. Drones is the QB1 in Blacksburg. The coaching staff is 100% backing him and per the coaching staff, appears back to full strength. His 2023 form had many thinking that the Hokies poised for a renaissance, and he still maintains that potential. His dual-threat capabilities open this offense to another level they haven't yet reached. In addition, he's the most seasoned player on this offense and has a plethora of options to spread the love to; having faces like Ayden Greene and Benji Gosnell to fall back on will make room for his growth with the many new faces on this offense. Look for Drones to return to form in his final year in maroon in orange.
Luke Hubbard: Terion Stewart
With Bhayshul Tuten gone, the Hokies went out and grabbed Bowling Green RB Terion Stewart out of the portal. In four years at Bowling Green, Stewart rushed for over 2,300 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging nearly 6.0 yards per carry. I think this offense is going to want to run the football, and I believe Stewart will be the main beneficiary of that.
Thomas Hughes: Ayden Greene
Greene has consistently improved year over year to the point where he was challenging a quartet of receivers that all went to the NFL in his sophomore year. Flashes were abound last year for Greene: a receiving touchdown against Miami, then a 67-yard reception almost taken to the house against Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl showed a glimpse of what Greene could be. He's confident about it, too.
“He’s confident. He’s a little bit arrogant, which I love about him,” said wide receivers coach Fontel Mines. “That makes a really good receiver. There’s no catch or play that’s too big for him. There’s no moment that’s too big for him. And we’re going to lean on him a ton this year.”
Kaden Reinhard: Tomas Rimac
The famous saying is that iron sharpens iron, and my offensive MVP comes from the offensive line. Former West Virginia offensive line coach Matt Moore joins the coaching staff in Blacksburg with 28 seasons of coaching experience, and with him comes right tackle Tomas Rimac. Rimac, as a Mountaineer in 2024, registered a PFF grade of 78.4 as an interior guard, the fifth-best of all interior guards in the Power Four. It seems Rimac will fill a role in the right tackle position for first year offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, but no matter where he is slotted, I believe he’ll be a big addition to the offensive line — not only giving signal caller Kyron Drones more time in the pocket, but giving Montgomery an added comfortability when rushing towards the right side of the field.
TOTAL VOTE COUNT:
Kyron Drones - 3 (Jackson, James, Brett)
Terion Stewart - 1 (Luke)
Ayden Greene - 1 (Thomas)
Tomas Rimac - 1 (Kaden)