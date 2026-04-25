Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones Signs with the Green Bay Packers as an Undrafted Free Agent

Kyron Drones has found his new home in Green Bay. The senior quarterback has been signed as an undrafted free agent by the Packers after the 2026 NFL Draft, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Drones had just one reported visit heading into the draft process and it was with the Green Bay Packers.

Only six quarterbacks have ever been drafted in Virginia Tech history. Drones joins OR just barely miss out on joining Logan Thomas, Tyrod Taylor, Michael Vick, Jim Druckenmiller, Will Furer, and Don Strock.

Former Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones is signing with the Packers, source said. pic.twitter.com/u5c2FNpI4X — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2026

Scouting Report

Oct 29, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Kyron Drones (15) warms up in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The effects NIL and the transfer portal have had on how programs are built were reflected in the Brent Pry era. The core of his teams was built on portal acquisitions. Jaylin Lane, Bhayshul Tuten, and Antwaun Powell-Ryland were just a few of the big names Pry brought to the New River Valley. The player he put the most stock in, however, was Kyron Drones.

Drones was a four-star recruit out of Shadow Creek High School. He initially committed to Baylor and spent just his true freshman season there before hitting the portal. The move to bring Drones in served more as a motivator for the starter Grant Wells. Just a couple of games into the 2023 season, however, Drones took over as the full-time quarterback.

His first campaign with the Hokies put a lot of hope in the team's future. He was throwing with the confidence of a four-year letterman and making plays on the ground the Hokies haven't seen since Tyrod Taylor. Pry's lone bowl game victory came with the help of the program's bowl record of 176 yards rushing from the sophomore. He earned the trust of both fans and staff going forward after a strong finish to the 2023 season. Sadly, that would end up being the peak of Drones's time in Blacksburg.

Things never fully clicked in the pass game with Drones. He would have big games, but never consistent enough stretches to make his strong arm the formidable threat it was in 2023. There were some improvements in his efficiency and pocket awareness. Most notably, he went from 21 sacks taken to 14 in 2024. One thing that wasn't an issue that became one was his ball security. His 17 touchdowns to three interceptions in 2023 were supposed to be a solid floor for him to build upon. However, the interception totals increased every season for the remainder of his career.

Overall, the case of Kyron Drones is a curious one. 2025 did nothing but tank his NFL stock. He had career lows in completion percentage and passer rating. Pass rushes also ran rampant on the Hokies' passer as he took the most sacks in his career at 27. His career numbers through the air don't paint the picture of a three-year starter. He was under 60% for his career completion percentage and finished with 19 interceptions to 45 touchdowns.

The profile as a runner shows a ton of promise. Drones did finish with a career high in total touchdowns this season, thanks to his nine rushing touchdowns. There was a four-game stretch from October to November where he had 384 rushing yards and five touchdowns. But in the Hokies' biggest matchups, especially to end the season, he was bottled up in both facets of the offense. Drones profile as a project dual-threat in the NFL, with a very intriguing athletic profile for a coaching staff to develop. The challenge he'll have to overcome is proving he can hold a roster spot as a quarterback long term.