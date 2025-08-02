Virginia Tech Receives Prediction To Win A Major Recruiting Battle For Top 2026 QB
It has not been a great recruiting cycle so far for Virginia Tech, but they might be on the verge of a major win on the trail. After landing their 2027 quarterback prospect yesterday, the Hokies received a prediction from national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman to land 2026 quarterback Cole Bergeron. Bergeron is one of the top quarterbacks available for the 2026 recruiting class and the Hokies have been battling Georgia Tech and Colorado to land him this cycle, but it appears that the Hokies have the momentum in the recruitment, even though things can change quickly in recruiting and predictions should not be seen as guarantees.
Bergeron plays at St. Thomas More High School in Louisiana and according to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 622 player in the country, the No. 35 quarterback in the country, and the No. 21 player in the state of Louisiana.
Here is a scouting report on Bergeron courtesy of 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks:
"Big-framed pro-style quarterback with a corresponding big arm that shows in downfield vertical passing game juice and short-to-intermediate velocity. Excellent timing and touch passer who knows how to throw to spots to allow only his receivers to make plays on the ball. Smooth, repeatable release fosters consistent spiral and RPMs. Live evaluations at multiple Spring 2025 events passed with flying colors, including an Elite 11 Austin performance that revealed the ability to consistently rip it to multiple levels into a stiff wind. Appears to play with encouraging pocket awareness and subtle evasiveness to extend plays inside and out of the pocket as necessary. Capable of drilling intermediate throws on the move, including across his body to the field. Good combine tester who also plays basketball. Not a high-volume run threat at the next level, but functionally athletic enough to present a scramble threat and more importantly extend plays for big-time off-schedule throws. Occasionally throws a bit flat-footed at times. Production context is not crystal clear due to lack of concrete data at this point, but the tape and live exposures have been strong. Projects to the P4 level with significant long-term potential that suggests multi-year impact starter upside."
Virginia Tech's class currently has only nine commitments and is ranked 90th overall in the country and last in the ACC. Still, getting Bergeron would be a major win for the program, and he would be the second-highest-rated player in the class after four-star offensive tackle Thomas Wilder. Wilder has been the biggest win of the cycle so far for Brent Pry and the Hokies. Here is a scouting report on the talented offensive tackle courtesy of 247Sports analyst Hudson Standish:
"Optimal build for an offensive tackle hovering around 6-foot-6.5, 295 pounds with ideal arm length. Physical tools manifest in the run game, where he can simply overpower opponents for Virginia prospect factory Green Run. Likely will operate at right tackle at the next level, as testing data backs up slower-than-average foot speed on tape. Flashed plenty of developmental upside at the 2024 Under Armour Baltimore regional camp. Still has plenty to clean up from a technical standpoint, but has always displayed a high competitive level and has the frame to eventually carry 320 pounds. High floor right tackle who could emerge as a multi-year starter as a power scheme right tackle at the Power Four level. Physical tools could lead to NFL Draft consideration."