Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Release Depth Chart for Matchup Against Boston College
Brent Pry and Virginia Tech formally released their unofficial depth chart for the Hokies' matchup against Boston College.
The Boston College Eagles (4-2) will travel to Lane Stadium ahead of the Week 8 matchup between the two ACC schools. The Hokies last matchup against the Eagles was late in the 2023 season where the Hokies won 48-22 in an away game.
There has been plenty of change on Virginia Tech's depth chart throughout the year, but this is the first week where there has been no movement on the depth chart on the offensive or defensive line. Kemari Copeland did not return to the depth chart. Gunner Givens remains the backup left guard. Also, Kelvin Gilliam remained in his role as a starter alongside Aeneas Peebles.
There were some notable changes although. Following P.J. Prioleau's 'significant' injury, the kick returner role was given to another Hokie. Jalen Stroman did not return and could miss a significant amount of time this year. Also, Layth Ghannam was still left off of the depth chart, even though Brent Pry said that, "[Ghannam] is on his way back," and that Ghannam practiced in full pads this week.
Check out all of the changes to the Hokies' depth chart and more.
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Kyron Drones
Collin Schlee
RB
Bhayshul Tuten
Malachi Thomas
WR
Da'Quan Felton
Stephen Gosnell
WR
Jaylin Lane
Takye Heath
WR
Ali Jennings
Ayden Greene
TE
Benji Gosnell
Harrison Saint Germain
LT
Xavier Chaplin
Johnny Garrett
LG
Bob Schick
Gunner Givens
C
Braelin Moore
Caleb Nitta
RG
Kaden Moore
Brody Meadows
RT
Parker Clements
Montavious Cunningham
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
C.J. McCray
DT
Kelvin Gilliam Jr.
Josh Fuga
DT
Aeneas Peebles
Wilfried Pene
DE
Cole Nelson
OR Keyshawn Burgos
WLB
Caleb Woodson
Keli Lawson
MLB
Sam Brumfield
Jaden Keller
STAR
Keonta Jenkins
Kaleb Spencer
CB
Mansoor Delane
Dante Lovett
S
Jaylen Jones
Devin Alves
S
Mose Phillips III
Quentin Reddish
CB
Dorian Strong
Thomas Williams
Position
Starter
Backup
P
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
PK
John Love
Kyle Lowe
KO
Kyle Lowe
John Love
H
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
KR
Thomas Williams
Malachi Thomas
PR
Jaylin Lane
Ali Jennings
LS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall
SS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall