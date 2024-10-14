All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Release Depth Chart for Matchup Against Boston College

How did the depth chart change?

RJ Schafer

Oct 5, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Malachi Thomas (24) runs with the football against Stanford Cardinal safety Scotty Edwards (21) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Malachi Thomas (24) runs with the football against Stanford Cardinal safety Scotty Edwards (21) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brent Pry and Virginia Tech formally released their unofficial depth chart for the Hokies' matchup against Boston College.

The Boston College Eagles (4-2) will travel to Lane Stadium ahead of the Week 8 matchup between the two ACC schools. The Hokies last matchup against the Eagles was late in the 2023 season where the Hokies won 48-22 in an away game.

There has been plenty of change on Virginia Tech's depth chart throughout the year, but this is the first week where there has been no movement on the depth chart on the offensive or defensive line. Kemari Copeland did not return to the depth chart. Gunner Givens remains the backup left guard. Also, Kelvin Gilliam remained in his role as a starter alongside Aeneas Peebles.

There were some notable changes although. Following P.J. Prioleau's 'significant' injury, the kick returner role was given to another Hokie. Jalen Stroman did not return and could miss a significant amount of time this year. Also, Layth Ghannam was still left off of the depth chart, even though Brent Pry said that, "[Ghannam] is on his way back," and that Ghannam practiced in full pads this week.

Check out all of the changes to the Hokies' depth chart and more.

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Kyron Drones

Collin Schlee

RB

Bhayshul Tuten

Malachi Thomas

WR

Da'Quan Felton

Stephen Gosnell

WR

Jaylin Lane

Takye Heath

WR

Ali Jennings

Ayden Greene

TE

Benji Gosnell

Harrison Saint Germain

LT

Xavier Chaplin

Johnny Garrett

LG

Bob Schick

Gunner Givens

C

Braelin Moore

Caleb Nitta

RG

Kaden Moore

Brody Meadows

RT

Parker Clements

Montavious Cunningham

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

C.J. McCray

DT

Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

Josh Fuga

DT

Aeneas Peebles

Wilfried Pene

DE

Cole Nelson

OR Keyshawn Burgos

WLB

Caleb Woodson

Keli Lawson

MLB

Sam Brumfield

Jaden Keller

STAR

Keonta Jenkins

Kaleb Spencer

CB

Mansoor Delane

Dante Lovett

S

Jaylen Jones

Devin Alves

S

Mose Phillips III

Quentin Reddish

CB

Dorian Strong

Thomas Williams

Position

Starter

Backup

P

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

PK

John Love

Kyle Lowe

KO

Kyle Lowe

John Love

H

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

KR

Thomas Williams

Malachi Thomas

PR

Jaylin Lane

Ali Jennings

LS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

SS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

Published |Modified
RJ Schafer
RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

Home/Football