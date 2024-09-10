Virginia Tech Releases Depth Chart for Matchup Against Old Dominion
Virginia Tech's depth chart remains unchanged from last week's depth chart, missing some rumored changes. Bhayshul Tuten remained the starting kick returner, even after Elijah Brooks and Brent Pry had mentioned that Tuten would be removed from that role to help conserve his ability at running back.
In his weekly press conference today though, Brent Pry did formally say that Tuten's position as a kick returner will be evaluated "week-by-week".
Nick Gallo and Jalen Stroman are among some of the players who remain to be inactive from the depth chart.
Here is the Hokies' depth chart ahead of their in-state and out-of-conference opponent, Old Dominion.
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Kyron Drones
Collin Schlee
RB
Bhayshul Tuten
Malachi Thomas
WR
Da'Quan Felton
Stephen Gosnell
WR
Jaylin Lane
Takye Heath
WR
Ali Jennings
Ayden Greene
TE
Benji Gosnell
Harrison Saint Germain
LT
Xavier Chaplin
Johnny Garrett
LG
Layth Ghannam
Brody Meadows
C
Braelin Moore
Caleb Nitta
RG
Kaden Moore
Bob Schick
RT
Parker Clements
Montavious Cunningham
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
C.J. McCray
DT
Josh Fuga
OR Wilfried Pene
DT
Aeneas Peebles
Kelvin Gilliam Jr. OR Kemari Copeland
DE
Cole Nelson
OR Keyshawn Burgos
WLB
Keli Lawson
Caleb Woodson
MLB
Sam Brumfield
Jaden Keller
STAR
Keonta Jenkins
Caleb Spencer
CB
Mansoor Delane
Dante Lovett
S
Jaylen Jones
Devin Alves
S
Mose Phillips III
Quentin Reddish
CB
Dorian Strong
Thomas Williams
Position
Starter
Backup
P
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
PK
John Love
Kyle Lowe
KO
Kyle Lowe
John Love
H
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
KR
Bhayshul Tuten
Malachi Thomas
PR
Jaylin Lane
Ali Jennings
LS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall
SS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall