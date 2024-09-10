All Hokies

Virginia Tech Releases Depth Chart for Matchup Against Old Dominion

BRrnt Pry and his staff released the weekly two-deep depth chart.

RJ Schafer

Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Virginia Tech's depth chart remains unchanged from last week's depth chart, missing some rumored changes. Bhayshul Tuten remained the starting kick returner, even after Elijah Brooks and Brent Pry had mentioned that Tuten would be removed from that role to help conserve his ability at running back.

In his weekly press conference today though, Brent Pry did formally say that Tuten's position as a kick returner will be evaluated "week-by-week".

Nick Gallo and Jalen Stroman are among some of the players who remain to be inactive from the depth chart.

Here is the Hokies' depth chart ahead of their in-state and out-of-conference opponent, Old Dominion.

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Kyron Drones

Collin Schlee

RB

Bhayshul Tuten

Malachi Thomas

WR

Da'Quan Felton

Stephen Gosnell

WR

Jaylin Lane

Takye Heath

WR

Ali Jennings

Ayden Greene

TE

Benji Gosnell

Harrison Saint Germain

LT

Xavier Chaplin

Johnny Garrett

LG

Layth Ghannam

Brody Meadows

C

Braelin Moore

Caleb Nitta

RG

Kaden Moore

Bob Schick

RT

Parker Clements

Montavious Cunningham

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

C.J. McCray

DT

Josh Fuga

OR Wilfried Pene

DT

Aeneas Peebles

Kelvin Gilliam Jr. OR Kemari Copeland

DE

Cole Nelson

OR Keyshawn Burgos

WLB

Keli Lawson

Caleb Woodson

MLB

Sam Brumfield

Jaden Keller

STAR

Keonta Jenkins

Caleb Spencer

CB

Mansoor Delane

Dante Lovett

S

Jaylen Jones

Devin Alves

S

Mose Phillips III

Quentin Reddish

CB

Dorian Strong

Thomas Williams

Position

Starter

Backup

P

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

PK

John Love

Kyle Lowe

KO

Kyle Lowe

John Love

H

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

KR

Bhayshul Tuten

Malachi Thomas

PR

Jaylin Lane

Ali Jennings

LS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

SS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

Published
RJ Schafer

RJ SCHAFER

