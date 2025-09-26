Virginia Tech Releases Initial Availability Report For Week 5 Clash at NC State
Virginia Tech football has now released its initial player availability report to the ACC ahead of Saturday's Week 5 clash against the NC State Wolfpack. 15 Hokies were listed as out on the report, four were questionable and two were probable. Here's the full list, with the full report included below:
Probable:
- No. 2 - Takye Heath - Wide Receiver
- No. 12 - Gabe Williams - Linebacker
Questionable:
- No. 15 - Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin - Wide Receiver
- No. 56 - Layth Ghannam - Offensive Lineman
- No. 63 - Jaden Muskrat - Offensive Lineman
- No. 79 - Johnny Garrett - Offensive Lineman
Out:
- No. 0 - Quentin Reddish - Safety
- No. 5 - Joshua Clarke - Cornerback
- No. 6 - Keylen "Brodie" Adams - Wide Receiver
- No. 7 - Chanz Wiggins - Wide Receiver
- No. 7 - Sherrod Covil - Safety
- No. 16 - Jeffrey Overton Jr. - Running Back
- No. 17 - Caleb Brown - Cornerback
- No. 20 - Caleb Woodson - Linebacker
- No. 52 - Sherrod Henderson - Defensive Lineman
- No. 57 - James Jennette - Defensive Lineman
- No. 77 - Brody Meadows - Offensive Lineman
- No. 80 - L.J. Booker - Wide Receiver
- No. 86 - Joseph Hobbs - Wide Receiver
- No. 87 - Harrison Saint Germain - Tight End
- No. 90 - Andrew Hanchuk - Defensive Lineman
Below is the full report, which also includes NC State's unavailable players:
Some of the injury news is evident — such as Meadows, who was sighted on Sept. 17 on a scooter and his foot a cast. Montgomery stated that day that Meadows is likely out for the season. However, other players' status health-wise remains unknown. The ACC's availability report is just that: an availability report. it doesn't go in-depth on explaining the reasoning behind the absences and answers the pure question of who's out and who remains a question for Saturday.
Several players have seen limited snaps, but the standouts are Reddish, Brown, Woodson and Saint Germain. Reddish and Woodson both are true juniors, while Brown is a redshirt senior and Saint Germain, a redshirt junior.
Heath stands to benefit the most. He opened the season as Virginia Tech’s starting slot receiver against South Carolina but hasn’t seen the field since. His return provides a potential boost to the passing game and offers at least one positive development. Another possible one is that there could be a boost to an offensive line that is still in recovery mode.
Ghannam, Muskrat and Garrett are all listed as questionable. Garrett has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury against Vanderbilt, while Muskrat has yet to log a single snap this season. Two further reports will follow: one tomorrow, then a third and final report two hours before kickoff.
Virginia Tech football will kick off its Week 5 clash with N.C. State on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. ET; viewing for the game will be available on the CW Network.