Who Could Be Virginia Tech Football's Three Most Likely All-ACC Players On Offense?

Virginia Tech football is roughly three and a half months away from the start of its 2026 campaign. But we're deep into the offseason, leading me to make three predictions for who I think are Virginia Tech's three best probabilities on the offensive side of the ball for All-ACC honors this upcoming season.

No. 1: Ethan Grunkemeyer, QB

Grunkemeyer offers a potentially higher-caliber passer than the Hokies have had in recent years. With a favorable early-season slate and a bevy of transfers, Grunkemeyer could step into the catbird's seat of a potential team among the ACC's better units.

Last year, Grunkemeyer totaled 1,339 passing yards (123-for-178; 69.1% completion), eight passing touchdowns and four interceptions. After his first serious starting action in October (15-for-28, no touchdowns, two interceptions), Grunkemeyer's November (77-for-105, five touchdowns, two picks, four games) production was much more fruitful. Then, in December, he led Pne State to a 22-10 victory over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl.\

Grunkemeyer will face Clemson again when he and the Hokies travel to Memorial Stadium to face the Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 24. Grunkemeyer's quarterback rating of 75.0 would have ranked No. 25 in the FBS if extrapolated out to a full season.

While Grunkemeyer isn't a runner — he logged a net minus-46 rushing yards — a running back room anchored by Marcellous Hawkins and Jeffrey Overton Jr. should help alleviate that shortcoming. Grunkemeyer's passing upside may be enough to earn All-ACC nods, though it honestly depends on how good the Hokies are as a whole.

No. 2: Luke Reynolds, TE

In his first two seasons at the collegiate ranks, Reynolds has totaled 368 receiving yards. While that's not an eye-watering amount, Reynolds should be primed for a pivotal role in Virginia Tech's passing attack. As a whole, the tight ends should figure in more; the position group logged 205 of the Hokies' 428 receiving yards at the 2026 spring game on April 18.

Reynolds can line up both on the slot and as a pure tight end. Though his blocking could sharpen up, his upside as a receiver/tight end hybrid gives him one of the highest potential chances of reaching All-ACC honors for Virginia Tech.

No. 3: Ayden Greene, WR

Greene, Virginia Tech's most experienced returnee at the wideout position, could be primed for another jump in the 2026 season.

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In the 2024 season, the then-sophomore tallied 268 receiving yards on 19 catches. Last season, that total increased to 516 yards and three receiving touchdowns on 31 receptions, while his yards per catch total increased from 14.1ypc to 16.6ypc.

While the tight ends will factor more into Virginia Tech's offense, Greene's entrenchment within the Hokies' culture leads him to be the presumed No. 1 target in the room. Depending on how the season shapes up, that could be enough to garner something along the lines of an All-ACC Honorable Mention in his final year.