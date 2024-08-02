Virginia Tech Sees Huge Jump In CBS Sports Preseason Rankings
Football season is inching closer and the hype for Virginia Tech football in 2024 is getting louder. The Hokies were picked to finish 6th in the ACC media preseason poll released this week, but you are not crazy if you think they will finish higher than that. Brent Pry has the most experienced team in the country and a favorable schedule ahead of him in 2024.
Yesterday, CBS Sports released their preseason 134 rankings and Virginia Tech jumped up 29 spots, one of the highest jumps for a power four conference team. The Hokies landed at No. 29 and here is what CBS Sports Chip Patterson had to say about the big jump for Virginia Tech:
"The buzz around the Hokies' potential to be a dark horse in the ACC title race has reached the CBS Sports 134 voters. Virginia Tech saw a steady climb up the rankings in the back half of last year, winning six of their final eight games with each victory coming by at least 17 points. With loads of production back, Brent Pry's group will start the year knocking on the door of the top 25."
From our own RJ Schafer:
"Virginia Tech has fallen under the flag of the underrated ACC team in the media, which is a very fair assessment of the season to come. In episode 529 of the Late Kick with Josh Pate, he went through teams that he would list as 12-team playoff contenders in the ACC:
"Virginia Tech? Yes, playoff contender in the ACC. One of the best defenses in the conference. Their identity makes so much sense: play rock solid defense, they can run the ball, and may have the best rushing in the conference. That's especially true if Kyron [Drones] gives them what we hear, think we give them at quarterback. So, you got [an] elite run game, a high level defense, they're hungry, they've got a very manageable schedule... But, what if Virginia Tech welcomes Clemson to town, and it's a top-10, top-15 showdown? It's not hard to envision really, because until that point Virginia Tech's toughest game is at Miami. That is week five, and then they go to Stanford, they go to Stan-, they go to-. Why are we doing this? I live in Blacksburg, Virginia, I'm [going to] have to fly to Miami, and then come home, and then I'm [going to] have to fly to Palo Alto, California with no bye week? I have to do that, really? Be that as it may, they should still win the game. Then, they come home, bye week, Boston College, Georgia Tech at home, at [Syracuse], and then Clemson. They may be favored in all of those games, or at least have a really good shot to win all of 'em. So, yeah that game against Clemson, November 9th, the point I'm making to you is they could split the Miami and Clemson games, and be in the ACC title game. This is a playoff contender."
Virginia Tech truly has a shot at the new 12-team playoff. It's still a question to how many ACC teams will be in the playoff, due to the SEC and Big 10 likely taking most at large bids. However, it's not ridiculous to think that two ACC teams could make it to the playoff, and if Virginia Tech can simply get to the ACC title game, they surely give themselves a large chance.