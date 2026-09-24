Virginia Tech Unveils Uniform Combination For Week 4

Virginia Tech football's uniform for its Week 4 clash against Boston College is at least partially official.

The Hokies will be rocking a white jersey and maroon pants, though the color of the helmet is yet to be announced. Thus far, Virginia Tech (3-0) has opted for a white helmet in each of its first three games.

Uniform history

If Virginia Tech rocks a white-white-maroon combo, it'll be the first use of that combination since the Hokies' game against Florida State on Nov. 17, 2025. Virginia Tech lost that game to the Seminoles 34-14 in Tallahassee, and it holds a 3-1 record in that combination dating back to 1987. If it goes with a maroon-white-maroon combo, donning maroon lids for the first time this year, it'll be the first time since Sept. 27, 2025, with that combination.

In that last game, Virginia Tech beat NC State 23-21 for one of its three wins of the season. Virginia Tech owns a 34-40 record dating back to 1987 in the maroon-white-maroon combo.

This season, Virginia Tech is 3-0 with victories over VMI (73-3), Old Dominion (44-21) and Maryland (35-26). The Hokies scored their most points in a single game since 1995 in their 70-point win over the Keydets, while their 23-point win over Monarchs avenged their 45-26 loss to ODU the year prior. The nine-point victory over Maryland snapped a 15-game losing streak against Power Four non-conference opponents; the most recent win prior to Sept. 19 was the 2017 season opener against West Virginia.

In the win, quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer completed 31 of his 39 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns, adding an 18-yard score on the ground for good measure. His effort Saturday made him the first Virginia Tech quarterback since Ryan Willis in 2018 to throw for 300-plus yards in back-to-back games.

Boston College, Virginia Tech's opponent, is 2-1 three games into the season. After losing their opener to Cincinnati 34-15, the Eagles defeated Rutgers 28-21 before outlasting Maine 22-16. Virginia Tech has won four of its last five games against Boston College and is 22-11 all-time against the Eagles.

The Hokies' clash with Boston College is set for Saturday, Sept. 26, at 12 p.m. ET. Coverage for the contest will be on the ACC Network. After Boston College, Virginia Tech has its first ACC contest of the year at home against Pitt on Friday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN).