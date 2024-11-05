All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Brent Pry Updates Health of Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten

Pry gave an update to Drones' injury.

RJ Schafer

Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
After a surprising injury update just minutes before kickoff against Syracuse, it was announced that the Hokies would not have Kyron Drones' presence on the field at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Heading up to the game, Kyron Drones had passed for 1,447 yards, ten touchdowns, and five interceptions. Drones has also been a significant contributor on the ground, rushing for 323 yards on 87 carries, with six touchdowns. Also important to note, Drones has one receiving touchdown on the year.

He was ruled out of Saturday's game against Syracuse due to a lower-body injury, and reports indicated that Kyron was in a walking boot on the sideline against the Orange.

In his absence, UCLA transfer Collin Schlee took over quarterbacking duties and was good enough to keep the Hokies in the game and jump out to a 21-3 lead after making some aggressive passes, but Schlee also battled injury against Syracuse.

However, starting running back Bhayshul Tuten also did not play against Syracuse after being nabbed as questionable throughout the week. Malachi Thomas and Jeremiah Coney stepped up and combined for 169 yards on the ground, leading the Hokies' offense.

Brent Pry provided brief health updates on Kyron Drones, Bhayshul Tuten, Collin Schlee, Layth Ghannam, and Mansoor Delane's status ahead of the Hokies' matchup against Clemson.

Pry did not go into much detail, but said that Schlee would be good to go if his services would be needed against Clemson.

On the other hand, Brent Pry listed Kyron Drones, Bhayshul Tuten, and Mansoor Delane as questionable.

He also added that Layth Ghannam had been medically cleared, but needs to get back to speed to get back on the depth chart.

RJ Schafer
RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

