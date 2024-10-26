Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech: Game Preview, Matchup Breakdown, and Final Score Prediction
Georgia Tech versus Virginia Tech, effectively known as the ‘TechMo Bowl’ or the ‘Battle of the Tech’s has had so much history in the ACC, more specifically the ACC Coastal Division.
In the first ten iterations of the TechMo Bowl, seven of the winners of the rivalry game were ranked, but since the 2012 matchup in Blacksburg where the No. 16 Hokies won in overtime, none of the winners of this game have been ranked.
That trend won’t change this year, as Virginia Tech received some votes for the AP Top 25 in preseason, and Georgia Tech was ranked after their win to No. 10 Florida State.
So how do the teams match up this year?
Virginia Tech Offense vs Georgia Tech Defense
Georgia Tech’s defense looks so much different than last year’s Yellow Jackets team. Head coach Brent Key brought in Tyler Santucci to refresh the mindset defensively, alongside plenty of other hires this offseason.
The problem with change is there is always a negative factor — for the Jackets, this has to be the decrease in passing defense from last season. The Jackets weren’t amazing defensively last year, but it was clear that the run defense was significantly worse than the passing defense, that’s flipped on its head.
Georgia Tech gets to the quarterback at a very low rate, currently ranked as the 131st team overall in terms of sack percentage with a staggering 2.64%.
The pass rush isn’t the only problem though, Georgia Tech has just two interceptions all year.
The Yellow Jackets do have a serviceable run defense though, but that hasn’t really been tested this year due to the opposing teams attacking Georgia Tech’s coverage.
Virginia Tech is not a passing offense. All of Georgia Tech’s losses have came to offenses that can pass the ball. Virginia Tech has not been that at all this year.
Kyron Drones has been exceptional as a runner his entire career, and this year is no different. He is the second-leading rusher on the Hokies offense, behind the main playmaker, Bhayshul Tuten.
Tuten has to be explosive for Virginia Tech to dominate this defense. Santucci’s scheme on that side of the ball has plenty of weaknesses, and if Georgia Tech can not get any pressure, it’ll be a long day for the Jackets.
Virginia Tech Defense vs Georgia Tech Offense
Georgia Tech’s offense will be Haynes King-less in Blacksburg this afternoon as a Georgia Tech spokesperson announced that he has been ruled out for this matchup.
That means Zach Pyron will be the starting quarterback for the Jackets, a familiar face for Hokies fans.
He lead the Jackets to a win over the Hokies in the last matchup between the two schools, throwing for 253 yards and scoring on a QB keeper.
Now, Pyron is expected to inherit a run-heavy offense that likes to lean on its quarterback’s running ability and the offensive line to allow a ton of short play offensively.
Look for Malik Rutherford or Eric Singleton to get the ball in a multitude of ways against the Hokies’ defense.
Virginia Tech’s defense may be the opposite of Georgia Tech’s.
The Hokies are solid against the run at times, but excel in the pass game with Antwaun Powell-Ryland rushing the quarterback while Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane are playing cornerback.
The Jackets don’t normally allow a lot of pressure to come to Haynes King, but if Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles line up on the other side of that offensive line, Pyron could have some issues.
Final Prediction
This game on paper seems fairly even, but Virginia Tech’s pass defense will be the strongest unit out there, and there are way too many question marks surrounding Zach Pyron to make the Jackets seem like a serviceable pick.
I don’t think it’ll be a blowout by any means, but I’m sticking with the quarterback I trust more, and that’s Kyron Drones.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 23, Georgia Tech 20
Related Stories
SP+ Predicts Final Score Of Matchup Against Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech Football: Keys To Victory For The Hokies Against Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech: Final Score Predictions For Saturday’s Game