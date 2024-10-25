Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech: Final Score Predictions For Saturday's Game
The matchup between Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech is arguably the most anticipated in-conference ACC game this week. Both of these teams have had incredibly high expectations at times.
Heading into week one, Georgia Tech was riding high after a walk-off win against No. 10 Florida State, a team that at the time seemed much better than what is known now. The Jackets were ranked afterwards, ending a 9-year drought tracing back to September 20, 2015.
The Hokies were also close to being ranked by the AP Poll this year, after receiving 77 votes in the intial poll, placing Virginia Tech at 27th in votes, just behind ACC foe Louisville, who was placed at 26th. Since that preseason poll, the Hokies season has been as up-and-down as it gets. The Hokies were upset by Vanderbilt and Rutgers in the first four weeks of the season, then played in a game that went to the referee's discretion against No. 7 Miami, and dominated Stanford and Boston College, 31-7 and 42-21 respectively.
These seasons have been very different for the 'Tech' schools, but both teams have three losses heading into 2024's TechMo Bowl, and Virginia Tech is listed as a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Here's how we think Virginia Tech's matchup against Georgia Tech will go.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and Lead Editor), 6-1 record this year: Georgia Tech 27-24
Kahlil McCuller (Writer), 4-3 record this year: Virginia Tech 35-27
Zach Ozmon (Writer), 6-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 24-17
Connor Mardian (Writer), 4-3 record this year: Virginia Tech 35-17
RJ Schafer (Writer), 6-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 30-27
