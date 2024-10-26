Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Today’s Week Nine Matchup
The ACC has had plenty of highly touted matchups this year, whether it be games between newcomers in the conference, dark horse teams pushing for the title, or long standing rivalries that have rich history in the conference.
Georgia Tech versus Virginia Tech, effectively known as the ‘TechMo Bowl’ or the ‘Battle of the Tech’s has had so much history in the ACC, more specifically the ACC Coastal Division.
In the first ten iterations of the TechMo Bowl, seven of the winners of the rivalry game were ranked, but since the 2012 matchup in Blacksburg where the No. 16 Hokies won in overtime, none of the winners of this game have been ranked.
That trend won’t change this year, as Virginia Tech received some votes for the AP Top 25 in preseason, and Georgia Tech was ranked after their win to No. 10 Florida State.
This game could be historic for both teams, Virginia Tech is looking to stay in contention for the ACC title, and Georgia Tech will become bowl eligible with a win today in lane stadium.
Pre-Game
Georgia Tech starting quarterback Haynes King is out, and Zach Pyron will start in his place.
Offensive Lineman Johnny Garrett will bear the flag of Virginia Tech, defensive lineman Jason Abbey will bear the Virginia flag, and defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles will bear the Flag of the United States of America.
1st Quarter
Georgia Tech won the toss and chose to defer, the Hokies will receive first.
On the first play, Kyron Drones was stripped of the football, but the Hokies recovered, loss of nine to start the game.
Georgia Tech forces a three-and-out quickly.
Aidan Birr kicks a field goal and the Jackets take a lead 3-0.
Virginia Tech forces a three-and-out to end the first quarter. Jackets face fourth and long to start the second quarter.
2nd Quarter
Xavier Chaplin down on the field with an injury.
Benji Gosnell wide open for the touchdown! Hokies take the lead 7-3.
Another field goal for Aidan Birr, Jackets bring it within one, Hokies lead 7-6.
41-yard run for Bhayshul Tuten, Hokies advance to Georgia Tech’s 34-yard line.
Related Stories:
SP+ Predicts Final Score Of Matchup Against Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech Football: Keys To Victory For The Hokies Against Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech: Final Score Predictions For Saturday’s Game