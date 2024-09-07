All Hokies

Virginia Tech vs Marshall: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Week Two Matchup

Virginia Tech is set to face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd on the CW Network.

Aug 31, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) stands in the pocket during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) stands in the pocket during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Virginia Tech was one of the stories of week one of the College Football Season, but not in the way they wanted. The Hokies lost to Vanderbilt as a double-digit favorite last week and all of the hype that Virginia Tech got in the offseason went out the window. They looked unprepared for the Vanderbilt offense with New Mexico State transfer quarterback Diego Pavia running the show and it was about as bad of a season opener as you could imagine.

If you are a glass half full person though, Virginia Tech has not lost an ACC game yet and they have a chance to right the ship this weekend. The Hokies welcome Marshall to Lane Stadium for the home opener and they are big favorites in this game. Can they rediscover their mojo this weekend vs the Thundering Herd?

Be sure to follow along here for live updates, stats, and highlights from today's big game in Blacksburg!

Pre-Game

Defensive lineman Wilfried Pene, running back PJ Prioleau, and offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin will be Virginia Tech's flag bearers in week two. Defensive lineman Wilfried Pene will bear the Virginia Tech flag, running back PJ Prioleau will bear the Virginia flag, and offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin will bear the American flag.

The Hokies have now arrived at Lane Stadium.

1st Quarter

Marshall wins the toss and defers to the second half, the Herd kick-off for a touchback, and Kyron Drones and the Virginia Tech offense will take over at the 25 yard-line.

Virginia Tech is faced with a fourth down on their first drive, Kyron Drones scrambles out to his left and throws a pass imcomplete, Marshall ball with eleven minutes to go in the quarter.

