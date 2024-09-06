Virginia Tech vs Marshall: Staff Predictions For Saturday's Week Two Matchup
Virginia Tech is set to face off against one of the best teams in the Sun Belt Conference. The Marshall Thundering Herd dominated in week one, playing three different quarterbacks in a 45-3 win against Stony Brook. All three quarterbacks looked solid, all of them finishing the game with a completion percentage higher than 62%. Marshall averaged 7.2 yards per carry on the ground, and was dominant on both sides of the ball.
That wasn’t the same story for Virginia Tech in week one. The Hokies traveled to Nashville to face off against SEC foe Vanderbilt. The Commodores took a large lead early and never looked back, finishing the game off with a touchdown in overtime to win 34-27.
Virginia Tech hopes to get back on track this week, as the Hokies invite Marshall into Lane Stadium for their first home game of the season.
Here’s how our staff is predicting the game will go in Blacksburg.
Virginia Tech vs Marshall Score Predictions
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and Lead Editor), 0-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 34-23
Kahlil McCuller (Writer), 0-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 28-21
Zach Ozmon (Writer), 0-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 37-17
Connor Mardian (Writer), 0-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 31-3
RJ Schafer (Writer), 0-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 33-23
TV: CW Sports
- Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
- Analyst: Max Browne
- Sideline Reporter: Treavor Scales
- Mobile App: The CW
- Online: CWTV.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, hokiesports.com
Betting odds per Caesars Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -20.5; Over/Under 52.5; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -1600, Vanderbilt +900
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.