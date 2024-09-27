Virginia Tech vs Miami: Game Preview, Matchup Breakdown, and Final Score Prediction
Virginia Tech is set to face off against Miami in both teams' first ACC game. This is where Virginia Tech's season starts, and even with the slow start that they have had, there's still an outside shot at the ACC Championship, or even the College Football Playoff.
To get there though, Virginia Tech would likely have to finish the season with just one loss, beating Clemson or Miami.
Miami, on the other hand, is looking to prove that it is one of the pristine teams in the country. Right now, an argument could be made that Miami hasn't faced a very high level of talent, with its best two wins being a 41-17 win over Florida in the Swamp and a 50-15 win against South Florida, where the Hurricanes trailed 14-15 just two minutes before the half.
With it being a Friday Night game, it's unfair to rule the Hokies out, but it will be an uphill battle. Miami has dominated recent matchups against Virginia Tech, winning five out of the last six games, including a 38-14 win against the Hokies in Lane Stadium. Miami currently holds the series record, winning 25 games to Virginia Tech's 15.
So how do these two teams stack up? Here's my official preview and prediction.
Virginia Tech Offense vs Miami Defense
The Virginia Tech offense has struggled to throw the football all season, but this game could be where that changes.
The Hokies run the ball in over 57 percent of their plays on offense, the second most frequent runner in the ACC behind Boston College. Bhayshul Tuten has lead the way with 67 carries, followed by Kyron Drones and Malachi Thomas with 52 and 16 carries, respectively.
Towards the start of the season, Bhayshul Tuten was used sparingly due to fatigue from being the kick returner, but now he is the focal point of the offense, and he's gotten better every week. He went from 3.8 yards per carry to 5.5 yards per carry to 8.1 yards per carry against Rutgers, a game where he scored three touchdowns.
Kyron Drones has been well below his standards this year, as he's already thrown three interceptions, which is equal to the amount of interceptions he threw in the 2023 season. He's been hawked down on in the pocket, and teams are starting to shut him down in the passing game. There's still room for him to improve though, but the blame is not all on Drones.
To say that this a good matchup for the Miami defense is an understatement.
Miami has been a top-ten team in the nation against the rush, due to their front seven which is probably one of the best in the country. The Hurricanes have only allowed 2.6 yards per carry and 69 yards per game.
Tyler Baron has four and a half sacks, Simeon Barrow and Elijah Alston has two and a half sacks, and five other players on the Hurricanes' roster. This matchup is just a nightmare for Virginia Tech, they've forced eight interceptions over four games and has one of the highest graded defenses in all of the FBS.
Miami really has no weaknesses on defense, besides some occasional tackling troubles with the linebackers and the secondary. Virginia Tech's big way to win in this matchup will have to depend on Bhayshul Tuten's performance, there can not be any miscues on the offensive line, and they can not turn the ball over.
Miami Offense vs Virginia Tech Defense
Miami's offense is led by the Heisman front-runner Cam Ward, who leads the entire nation in passing touchdowns.
This Miami offense is good, really good, and they lead in most offensive EPA stats. The 'Canes are first in EPA Margin, first in EPA/Dropback, and second in net points per drive. On the defensive side for Miami there are some small weaknesses, I don't think the offense suffers from the same issue.
The insane domination of stats continues on the surface level too, not just EPA. The Hurricanes average fifty-one points per game (#2 in country), 623.7 yards per game (#2 in country), 0.75 points per play (#4 in country), 9.2 yards per play (#1 in country), 63.33% third down conversion rate (#2 in country), and 100.00% fourth down conversion rate (#1 in country).
Miami is dominant on every level, they have strong and technical linemen, they have some speedy and some freaky athletic skill players like Xavier Restrepo, and a trustable arm in the backfield that goes by the name of Cam Ward.
Teams have not really passed the ball against Virginia Tech because of how easily teams have been able to run the ball, and Virginia Tech has gotten to the quarterback quite often.
The running game for Miami is speaheaded by Oregon State transfer Damien Martinez, but one guy to keep an eye on is true freshman Jordan Lyle. Lyle had a 91-yard touchdown run last weekend vs South Florida and is an explosvie player.
Miami has one of the best offensive lines in the ACC and will present a challenge for guys like Antwaun Powell-Ryland and the rest of the defensive line. Right tackle Francis Mauigoa is the standout of the bunch.
X Factors
Can Virginia Tech hold down the Miami offense? The Hurricanes have been one of the best offenses in the country to start the season and Virginia Tech has not been great on that side of the ball, despite their talent. Miami is explosive in the passing game, so Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane will have to have a solid game tonight.
On offense, I think the Hokies should be trying to play ball control and play keep away from the Miami offense, The best part of the Virginia Tech offense so far this season has been has been the running game, but Miami has been very good against the run this year. While the Hokies might want to run the ball, Kyron Drones is going to have to be able to make plays through the air at some point tonight. He has had a disappointing season up to this point, but he will be a key player tonight.
How to Watch
TV: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Anish Shroff
- Analyst: Andre Ware
- Mobile App: SlingTV, Fubo, ESPN
- Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com,
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, hokiesports.com
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
Betting odds per Fanduel Sportsbook: Miami -17.5; Over/Under 53.5; Moneyline: Miami -850, Virginia Tech +570
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Final Prediction
You can never say never in college football, but there has not been anything from Virginia Tech to suggest they are ready to beat a team like Miami. Even in their wins, the Hokies have had a lot of stretches where they are playing subpar football. The Hurricanes seem to be playing really well right now and on a mission to prove their doubters wrong. Anything can happen, but I like Miami to win big here tonight.
Final Score: Miami 42, VT 20