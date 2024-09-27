All Hokies

Virginia Tech vs Miami: Hokies Remain Massive Underdogs as Kickoff Approaches

Can Virginia Tech find a way to upset No. 7 Miami tonight in South Florida?

Jackson Caudell

Sep 21, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) celebrates with tight end Benji Gosnell (82) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) celebrates with tight end Benji Gosnell (82) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Kickoff is getting closer and closer for Virginia Tech and No. 7 Miami and the Hokies remain massive underdogs against Heisman front-runner Cam Ward and the Hurricanes. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 17.5 point underdog tonight and the total is set at 53.5.

TV: ESPN

  • Play-by-Play: Anish Shroff
  • Analyst: Andre Ware
  • Mobile App: SlingTV, Fubo, ESPN
  • Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com,

RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network

  • Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
  • Analyst: Mike Burnop
  • In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
  • Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
  • Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
  • Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, hokiesports.com
  • Live Stats: HokieSports.com

Betting odds per Fanduel Sportsbook: Miami -17.5; Over/Under 53.5; Moneyline: Miami -900, Virginia Tech +590

Let's take a look at what our own RJ Schafer had to say about a potential upset happening for the Hokies tonight:

Be Explosive

This seems overly simple, but there's a method behind the madness. Looking at the upset mentioned above of Clemson, Syracuse utilized some of their best play calls of the entire 2017 season, with every touchdown drive, besides the first drive, ending in four plays or less.

How can Virginia Tech do this? It's pretty straightforward, use your key players! Brent Pry and his staff have to find ways to get Bhayshul Tuten open in space, scheme ways to get Jaylin Lane open, and run the ball with Kyron Drones."

Can Virginia Tech hold down the Miami offense? The Hurricanes have been one of the best offenses in the country to start the season and Virginia Tech has not been great on that side of the ball, despite their talent. Miami is explosive in the passing game, so Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane will have to have a solid game tonight.

On offense, I think the Hokies should be trying to play ball control and play keep away from the Miami offense, The best part of the Virginia Tech offense so far this season has been has been the running game, but Miami has been very good against the run this year. While the Hokies might want to run the ball, Kyron Drones is going to have to be able to make plays through the air at some point tonight. He has had a disappointing season up to this point, but he will be a key player tonight.

