Virginia Tech vs Miami: How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Tonight's Game
It is a big game day for Virginia Tech tonight.
The Hokies are going on the road to face No. 7 Miami and Virginia Tech is hoping to bounce back from last week's loss to Rutgers. It has been a shaky start to the season for Virginia Tech, but they have not played an ACC game yet and still have a chance in the conference, if they can find a way to pull a big upset.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game between Virginia Tech and Miami.
TV: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Anish Shroff
- Analyst: Andre Ware
- Mobile App: SlingTV, Fubo, ESPN
- Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com,
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, hokiesports.com
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
Betting odds per Fanduel Sportsbook: Miami -17.5; Over/Under 53.5; Moneyline: Miami -850, Virginia Tech +570
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Let's take a look at what our own RJ Schafer had to say about a potential upset happening for the Hokies tonight:
Be Explosive
This seems overly simple, but there's a method behind the madness. Looking at the upset mentioned above of Clemson, Syracuse utilized some of their best play calls of the entire 2017 season, with every touchdown drive, besides the first drive, ending in four plays or less.
How can Virginia Tech do this? It's pretty straightforward, use your key players! Brent Pry and his staff have to find ways to get Bhayshul Tuten open in space, scheme ways to get Jaylin Lane open, and run the ball with Kyron Drones."