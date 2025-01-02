Virginia Tech vs Minnesota: Final Score Predictions For The Duke’s Mayo Bowl
The Hokies are in their second bowl game in the second consecutive year, and this one is a huge test for Brent Pry. The Hokies are missing plenty of transfer portal entries, NFL declarees, and more. The Hokies opponent is tough too. Minnesota is in a great spot and P.J. Fleck is one of the best Bowl coaches in the country. He is undefeated in Bowl games as Minnesota’s head coach. The only two years during his tenure where he did not make a bowl game was the COVID year, and his first year as a head coach where the Golden Gophers finished just one game shy of six wins.
The Hokies path will be tough. Freshman quarterback William “Pop” Watson will likely get the start and the Hokies’ defensive staff will look much different, as Bud Foster will put on the headset. Although Pry said Foster will remain with the program, he will not be the Hokies’ defensive coordinator in 2025. Shawn Quinn will lead Virginia Tech’s defense for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Virginia Tech will likely be without twelve starters from the 2024 lineup, with the biggest losses being Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland on the defensive line. The Hokies will have to rotate plenty of defensive lineman in, even though Virginia Tech is short at that position. Honestly, there are some freshmen who will get significant time in this Bowl, even players who didn’t touch the field at all this season.
It’s not impossible, but it’ll be tough. The Hokies offense without Bhayshul Tuten has just struggled, he’s the indenture of the 2024 Virginia Tech’s defense offense. It’s not just Tuten that isn’t playing either. With the loss of multiple top wide receivers to the draft, Virginia Tech will again be playing backups at the wide receiver position, something that the Hokies did not do much of in 2024. Most of Virginia Tech’s pass production ran through their top receivers. There’s just so many missing pieces for Virginia Tech on both ends. Not having Dorian Strong, Mansoor Delane, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and Aeneas Peebles all in one game means the defense will look much different. Missing almost the entirety of their starting lineup offensively will mean the Hokies’ offense will also look much different.
If the Hokies pull it off, it will be nothing like what we’ve seen throughout the season. Expect the Hokies to pass the ball more offensively, take more risks defensively, and just look like a completely different team. This game could go extremely well for Virginia Tech, or it could do the opposite. So much is uncertain about this game and it’s incredibly hard to predict.
Here's how we think Virginia Tech's bowl matchup against Minnesota will go.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and Lead Editor), 8-4 record this year: Minnesota 28-17
Connor Mardian (Writer), 7-5 record this year: Virginia Tech 26-20
Phoebe Winters (Writer), 2-0 record this year: Virginia Tech 34-28
Kahlil McCuller (Writer), 7-5 record this year: Virginia Tech 31-28
RJ Schafer (Writer), 9-3 record this year: Minnesota 31-24
