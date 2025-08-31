Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina Live Score Updates | NCAA Football
Virginia Tech faces off against the No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks to open up the 2025 campaign at 3 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
HALFTIME | South Carolina 10, Virginia Tech 8
John Love nailed a 56-yard field goal to get the Hokies to within two entering the second half.
Q2 0:30 | South Carolina 10, Virginia Tech 5
Coney initially tallied a one-yard gain to make it a fourth-and-1 but upon review, it was ruled a first-and-10 that also granted Tech back a timeout it initially used.
Q2 3:42 | South Carolina 10, Virginia Tech 5
The play is overturned and now is a fourth-and-9. The Gamecocks settle for a field goal and are up five.
Q2 3:45 | South Carolina 13, Virginia Tech 5
Nyck Harbor appeared to reel in a nine-yard reception to put the Gamecocks up eight. It's under review as to whether he maintained control of the ball.
Q2 5:00 | South Carolina 7, Virginia Tech 5
Sellers was strip-sacked by Elhadj Fall, but then Rahsul Faison nearly brought it all the way back from second-and-33. It was initially ruled a first-down, but then changed to a third-and-3 after official review.
Q2 12:21 | South Carolina 7, Virginia Tech 5
Kyron Drones found wideout Donavon Greene for a 37-yard reception, but the drive stalled from there, resulting in a 29-yard field goal from John Love. The Gamecocks subsequently went three-and-out and the Hokies will now start from their own 16-yard line.
Q1 0:00 | South Carolina 7, Virginia Tech 2
First quarter is now in the books; Hokies will start the second quarter from their 41.
Q1 2:30 | South Carolina 7, Virginia Tech 2
A potential 28-yard reception to Ayden Greene was wiped out by a chop block penalty, assessed to center Kyle Altuner. South Carolina muffed the punt but recovered it at their own 19-yard line.
Q1 4:33 | South Carolina 7, Virginia Tech 2
Sellers is taken down in the endzone and the Hokies tally their first score of the 2025 season.
Q1 7:30 | South Carolina 7, Virginia Tech 0
South Carolina worked the ball down to their 41-yard line and intended to go for it on a fourth-and-3. However, a delay-of-game penalty pushed the Gamecocks to fourth-and-8, warranting a punt, which landed on Virginia Tech's 10-yard line.
Q1 10:34 | South Carolina 7, Virginia Tech 0
Relatively quick three-and-out for the Hokies. Johnny Garrett was whistled for a false start, making it a third-and-eight. An intended pass for Donavon Greene was no good and South Carolina will start their drive from the 27-yard line.
Q1 12:09 | South Carolina 7, Virginia Tech 0
Sellers and the South Carolina offense marched down the field in seven plays, scoring with a 15-yard QB draw from the signal-caller. The Gamecocks offense was largely unimpeded on that first drive. Tech now gets a chance to answer.
Q1 15:00 | Virginia Tech 0, South Carolina 0
Virginia Tech wins the toss and defers. Gamecocks will get the ball.