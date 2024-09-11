Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion: How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Saturday’s Game + Betting Odds
The Virginia Tech Hokies are ready for a big test this weekend against in-state opponent Old Dominion. The Hokies have played against the Monarchs a fair bit, scheduling games against the school six times since 2017--including the upcoming matchup.
Virginia Tech has dominated some of the historical matchups, like their 38-0 win at Lane Stadium in 2017--Old Dominion's fifth year at the FBS level. The Hokies also have found success in two other similar matchups. Virginia Tech beat Old Dominion 36-17 last year in a home game, and took down the Monarchs in a 31-17 matchup, also at home, in 2019.
A very key stat to keep track of regarding this matchup, is the fact that Old Dominion has never lost at home against Virginia Tech. The year immediately after Old Dominion''s 38-0 loss on the road against Virginia Tech, The Monarchs invited the Hokies into S.B. Ballard Stadium and upset the No. 13 ranked Hokies. That would prove to be detrimental to the 2018 Hokies, a game that certainly left a sour taste in their mouth.
The Hokies are set to play the Monarchs on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. ET at S.B. Ballard Stadium.
TV: ESPN+
- Play-by-Play: Chip Tarkenton
- Analyst: Andy Mashaw
- Mobile App: ESPN, Hulu
- Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, hokiesports.com
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -15; Over/Under 49.5; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -700, Vanderbilt +500
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.