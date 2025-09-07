Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion Odds: Hokies Open As Double-Digit Favorites Over Monarchs
Although the Hokies dropped their Week 2 contest yesterday evening to Vanderbilt, they will open this week as double-digit favorites over the Sun Belt Conference's Old Dominion Monarchs, who they'll play this Saturday.
According to Circa Sports, the Hokies are 10-point favorites over Old Dominion this week.
The odd being in favor of Tech comes despite a two-week stretch that marked several historic moments. For the first time since 2010, the Hokies dropped to 0-2 to start a season. For the first time since 2015, Virginia Tech lost its first home game of the season. For the 15th time in a row, the Hokies couldn't beat a non-conference Power Four opponent. That particular streak will have to wait another year unless Tech qualifies for a bowl game. For that to happen, Virginia Tech must now claim six of its final 10 contests (60%). In 39 games as a head coach, Pry has claimed just 16 victories (41%).
Should the Hokies lose this coming Saturday against the Monarchs, it will mark the first time since 1987 that Virginia Tech has dropped three straight to open its season. That year, the Hokies went on to finish with a 2-9 record.
At the time of writing, FPI currently projects a 65.6% winning percentage for the Hokies. Virginia Tech has now dropped six of its last seven contests, dating back to Syracuse of last year. Through a pair of games this season, Virginia Tech's offense has averaged 15.5 points per contest, while its defense has yielded 34 points per game. Meanwhile, Old Dominion enters the contest with a 1-1 record, following a 27-14 loss to then-No. 20 Indiana and a 54-6 evisceration of NC Central. For Pry, the focus is on reaching the level that the Hokies displayed in the first half against Vanderbilt; in the first 30 minutes of gametime, Tech outscored the Commodores, 20-10.
"Yeah, we got to find that team that we trotted out there for the first half," Pry said yesterday evening to the media. "That's who we need to be, the team that battled down in Atlanta for four quarters. It's there. As coaches and players, we got to make the corrections from the second half. And there's just way too much season left.
"Stick together, make sure you look at this tape before you come over here tomorrow. It's a gut check for everybody."
Tech will take on Old Dominion on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. ET. Viewing for the event will be available on the ACC Network.
