Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion: Three Keys to A Victory For the Hokies
The Virginia Tech Hokies have suffered back-to-back tough losses to start the season. First, they traveled to Atlanta to face the South Carolina Gamecocks, and had them on the ropes until a special teams touchdown in the fourth quarter took the wind out of their sails. Then, they had a 10-point lead over Vanderbilt in week two before completely falling apart in the second half and losing by 24.
This week, the Hokies will host Old Dominion and try to get their first win of the 2025 season. Here are three things they must do if they want to avoid falling to 0-3.
Let Kyron Drones Use His Legs
Virginia Tech's offense has played four halves of football. In three of those halves, Drones has rushed for a total of -13 yards (including sack yardage), and in those three halves, the Hokies have scored 11 points. In one of those halves - the first half against Vanderbilt - Drones rushed for 73 yards, and in that half, the Hokies scored 20 points.
When Drones is able to run around, escape the pocket and use his legs, Virignia Tech's offense is at its best. They struggle immensely when he's stuck in the pocket and has to deliver throws under pressure. If the Hokies want to win this game, they need to make sure they get Drones using his legs early and often. It will allow him to settle into the game and hopefully get the offense rolling early.
Get The Greenes Involved in The Passing Game
When Virginia Tech's offense did find success against South Carolina, it was in large part due to Ayden Greene, who had the most receiving yards in 2024 of any returning receiver on the Hokies' roster, and Donavon Greene, a transfer from Wake Forest.
In Week 1, Ayden Greene caught five passes for 71 yards, including a big 36-yarder on their second drive of the game that put them in South Carolina territory. Last week, however, Greene was hardly involved in the passing game, catching two balls for 10 yards. Donavon Greene also had a big Week 1, catching three balls for 94 yards, but was held to just one catch last week.
Donavon and Ayden Greene have proven to be the Hokies' two most efficient pass catchers, so if they don't get those two the ball early, their passing attack could struggle again.
Come Out Firing on Defense
Last week, Virginia Tech played really well defensively in the first half, but it all came crashing down in the second half. Vanderbilt put up over 300 yards of offense and scored 34 unanswered points in the second half. The Hokies' defense looked completely lost on the field after dominating the first half.
If the Hokies want to win on Saturday, their defense needs to come out firing. They can't afford to let the second half of last week's game affect them mentally. They played three really good halves of football to start the year, so they need to get back to how they played against South Carolina and in the first half against Vanderbilt.