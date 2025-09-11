Week 2 Report Card For Virginia Tech's Performance vs Vanderbilt
This is not a report card you'd want to bring home to your parents.
The Hokies fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores 44-20, giving the Hokies their first 0-2 start since 2010. Most people look back at that season and say, "We won 11 straight games then, never say never!" That's never happening with this squad. The reality of the situation is that Brent Pry will never be Frank Beamer. He can't even hold a torch to Justin Fuentes.
Since Pry has entered as the head coach, the Hokies are 0-7 against non-conference Power Four teams. He has a record of 16-23, accompanied by a 10-13 record against ACC opponents. When the Hokies went 7-6 and won the 2023 Military Bowl against Tulane, fans thought that was the beginning of something special. They were retaining talent and were more competitive for top-tier talent. That looks like a distant memory now.
The Hokies' next game against the Monarchs is a must-win matchup now. According to ESPN Bet Sportsbook, they open as 7.5-point favorites. Vegas is still siding with the Hokies, but Pry has dropped this game to Old Dominion before.
Let's take a deeper look at how each unit graded in this blowout loss.
The first half is really holding this grade up. Drones looked better, but surprisingly graded lower. He went from a PFF grade of 71.1 in week one to 68.4. He got the offense in the endzone twice in the first half, but failed to gain momentum in the second. His QBR and completion percentage took a jump, so hopefully he can continue that pace against the Monarchs.
The run game doesn't have an identity. The Hokies were supposed to be running a committee, but it doesn't seem like Philip Montgomery has confidence in his talent. Marcellous Hawkins seems to be their lead horse now, with him listed as the clear-cut RB1 in their latest depth chart. The Greenes continue to flash, with some highlight grabs from Ayden Greene. Unfortunately, if this passing attack can't gain confidence, those highlights will go unnoticed. The offensive line wore down as the game went on, allowing 3 sacks and 8 TFLs.
A more productive day than they showed in Atlanta. They have to be able to adjust in the second quarter and keep up with the pace of the game. They've scored just three second-half points through two games compared to the 48 they've given up. Speaking of defense...
Similar to the offense, this grade is an injustice to their play in the first half. They forced two turnovers in the first three drives from Vanderbilt. The Hokies were physical in the trenches and contained Pavia phenomenally. They were a little weak in between the hash marks and weren't perfect. They controlled the pace, though, and were looking like the same unit that held South Carolina down for most of the game.
Football is a game of two halves, though. If they were graded for their first half alone, they'd be in good standing. In the second half, however, they'd be flunking out. You simply can't allow five straight touchdowns. You can attribute part of the wear and tear to the offense not giving them long enough breaks. The Commodores held the ball almost five minutes longer. They allowed an 11-play drive to start the half. Then on the next drive, Vanderbilt hurt itself with back-to-back penalties. It felt like that would turn the tide. Then on the 2nd and 16, they flipped field position with a 25-yard pass paired with a roughing the passer penalty from Ben Bell.
After that, the floodgates were opened. It wasn't long before fans filled out. After such a strong start, Sam Siefkes's unit shattered.
There's not much to be said about the special teams units. John Love repped the #25 well. He was his usual self, going 100% on all kicks. There were no kicks or punts returned for yardage. Punter Nick
Veltsistas was more active than fans would've hoped for. There were greater worries in this game than that, though. A vast improvement from week one for the special teams.