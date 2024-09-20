Virginia Tech vs Rutgers: Final Score Predictions For Saturday's Game
Before the season, we had shared our thoughts on the games that we had thought to be the hardest, for the out-of-conference games, it was unanimously Rutgers. Now that the season has played out, and the traditional college football madness has happened, we're hoping that Rutgers is no longer the hardest game on the out-of-conference schedule.
One of the supposed 'easy wins' for Virginia Tech outside of ACC play, was the week one matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Now the Hokies understand that the schedule is not as easy as previously thought, and Rutgers is certainly a better team than Vanderbilt is.
That doesn't mean this game is easy to chalk as a loss, and truly it can go either way. ESPN's FPI gives the Hokies a 58.3% chance at a win, similarly, Bill Connely's SP+ gives the Hokies a 59.0% chance at a win, predicting the final score will be 26-23 in favor of the Hokies. Virginia Tech is also listed as the favorite odds-wise, as Virginia Tech is currently listed as a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Personally, I could see this game going either way. It's easy to go with storyline that Rutgers hasn't played any real competition, and it'll take the Knights to long to adjust to fast, Power Four play. It's also fair to say that Rutgers could dominate on the ground, finding themselves two--maybe even three scores ahead, and coasting to a win.
Truly though, this game is the ultimate test of the Big Ten-ACC matchup, as the ACC is currently 2-1 against the Big Ten, and could take a series win for the ACC on the year if the Hokies can beat Rutgers. Throughout the year, the matchups between these two conferences has been exciting, and this game certainly should follow that same pattern.
Here's how we think Virginia Tech's matchup against Rutgers will go.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and Lead Editor), 2-1 record this year: Rutgers 20-17
Kahlil McCuller (Writer), 2-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 35-32
Zach Ozmon (Writer), 2-1 record this year: Rutgers 27-23
Connor Mardian (Writer), 2-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 32-17
RJ Schafer (Writer), 2-1 record this year: Rutgers 33-24
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.