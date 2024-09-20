Virginia Tech vs Rutgers: Game Preview, Matchup Breakdown, and Final Score Prediction
Yet again, the Virginia Tech Hokies are set to face off against an out-of-conference foe who plays in a seemingly better conference. First, it was the Vanderbilt Commodores, a team which took down the Hokies at home to hand Virginia Tech its first loss of the season, and now Virginia Tech is set to invite Rutgers into Lane Stadium, hoping to get revenge from last year’s matchup.
Rutgers and Virginia Tech both head into this game with some large non-conference streaks heading into the game, one team on a more negative side than the other. Virginia Tech is looking to end a 11-game losing streak against Power Four non- conference foes, a streak that was thought to end in week one of this year, and Rutgers enters this game with streak of nine non-conference wins, a much different story than how the Hokies have looked out of conference.
That’s one of the biggest storylines heading into this game, as Brent Pry hasn’t garnered a highlight win to his name yet, with the exception of the Military Bowl win against #23 Tulane. Besides that, Virginia Tech has struggled against tough out-of-conference opponents, but that could change today with a big game from Brent Pry’s squad.
As some may recall, these two teams used to play often, as in the days of the Big East in football, Rutgers and Virginia Tech would face off every year. That didn’t end well for the Scarlet Knights, as the Hokies won twelve games in a row from 1993 to 2012–also important to note that eleven of these games were conference games, with the last of these matchups being the Russell Athletic Bowl in 2012. Outside of that win streak though, Virginia Tech hasn’t won a game in this series, but still holds a record of 12-4 against the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers only wins have came at home, one in 2023, one in 1992, one in 1953, and one in 1920.
So how do these two teams stack up? Here's my official preview and prediction.
Virginia Tech Offense vs Rutgers Defense
Brent Pry has built the Hokies’ offensive identity on running the football, and when you have physical runners in the backfield like Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten—it’s a no brainer.
Tuten was the workhorse back last year, yes, but his role in the backfield is set to increase this year. He started off the year with a low workload against Vanderbilt, boasting only nine carries on 3.8 yards per carry. Since then, changes have happened. P.J. Prioleau has taken over the role of kick returner, and Tuten is now set to get 20+ carries a game.
This offensive identity, similar to the game-plan that was installed against Old Dominion will be more apparent against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday. According to College Football Insiders, Rutgers has the 106th EPA/rush allowed on defense, arguably the weak point of their defense alongside the pass rush.
One player that Rutgers has been missing the presence of is Tyreem Powell, the 6-foot-5, 252 pound linebacker who brings a dynamic skill set to the linebacker position. He suffered a torn Achilles, and has been doing everything in his power to get back onto the field, for now he is questionable in the matchup against the Hokies.
Rutgers still has playmakers all over the defense, but the need for help is certain. Even Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak was quoted as saying, “We got to put the cap on the rushes. That’s what you saw on Saturday (vs. Akron). A lot of our edge rushers did not do a good job of that so we got to improve on that,” he stated, which is fair, and probably how Virginia Tech will plan to attack the Rutgers defense.
Expect a lot of Bhayshul Tuten, expect a lot of bootleg plays, anything to get Kyron Drones in space, and expect some pure hard nosed football from this Virginia Tech offense.
Virginia Tech Defense vs Rutgers Offense
I think it’s fair to observe that this is the biggest mismatch between two units in this game.
Factoring in the opponent, it’s still true that Rutgers has one of the best offenses in the Big Ten. The Knights offense is extremely efficient in the red zone, an offense that converts on an extremely high rate on third downs, and almost seems like a nightmare for Virginia Tech to defend.
The Knights are led by Athan Kaliakmanis and Kyle Monangai on offense, a backfield duo which could probably be in the running for the ‘Most Challenging Names to Spell in a Backfield Duo’, if an award like that existed.
Monangai is the identity of this offense, and truly the best player. He’s a forward-falling runner who bounces off of tacklers like a ball in a pinball machine, he has scary good ball carrier vision, and might be one of the hardest college running backs to game plan against—because there is no game plan.
Virginia Tech will certainly try to draw something up though, as the Hokies got beat on the ground last week, allowing 243 yards on the ground, although Virginia Tech limited the pass which lead them to a win against Old Dominion, this week will not be that easy.
The new set of players, like Kelvin Gilliam who is set to get more playing time, Caleb Woodson who will now start over Keli Lawson at Will Linebacker, and some other various movement on the defensive line—Brent Pry knows a change needs to happen. The defense has gotten progressively better it’s game, but it’s been known that teams have had their way running the football.
If this game gets ugly, it’ll be because of the Rutgers dominance on the ground.
How Does Virginia Tech Win?
Virginia Tech wins this game by outpacing Rutgers’ offense—no, Virginia Tech will not blow out the Knights, and no, this is not an easy win.
Kyle Monangai will succeed in running the football, but the difference between a win and a loss will be how Virginia Tech lets Monangai’s performance affect their performance. So, I don’t think the key is just on Kyle Monangai, it’s on the offense to score, and to score early.
Prediction
I think either team can win this game, easily. Virginia Tech’s offense could just be much better than Rutgers’ defense, and overpower them with a combination of Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten—a combination which has been lethal in the past.
Then again, Rutgers could completely dominate on the ground, utilizing Kyle Monangai’s strength running between the tackles, and frankly, that’s what I think will go down on Saturday.
Will it be extreme? No, but as we know, big time players make big time plays in big time games. It’s so hard to contain a player like Kyle Monangai, especially when he has a quarterback with him who knows how to distribute the ball. This matchup just screams trap all over it for Virginia Tech, and I don’t see the Hokies overcoming this mismatch.
Final Score: Rutgers 33, Virginia Tech 24