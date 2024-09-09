Virginia Tech vs Rutgers Game Time Officially Announced
Virginia Tech's well anticipated out-of-conference matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights finally has a network and game time. This announcement came in a flurry of announcements by the ACC, working out kick off times and TV networks for certain ACC games to air. Virginia Tech will showdown against the team from Piscataway on the ACC Network at 3:30 PM on September 21st.
Until then, Virginia Tech's focus will remain on Old Dominion.
Tech fans sure remember the bad taste in their mouths when the Monarchs took down Virginia Tech not once, but twice at home in 2018 and more recently, in 2022. Something about beating ODU in Norfolk, VA the Hokies just can’t wrap their heads around, and with their matchup coming up next week, Tech has to find a way not just to get a win against the Monarchs, but forgive their past sins and win big away from home.
When looking at the game this Saturday, ESPN College Football Analyst Bill Connelly's SP+ rankings have Virginia Tech favored by 14.7 on Saturday. SP+ is projecting Virginia Tech to win by a score of 34-19 and gives them an 82% chance to win the game.
Virginia Tech will have to bear down though, as they have underperformed expectations in both of their first two games. The Monarchs have given scares to both of their first two opponents--both teams from the Carolinas. Old Dominon caught South Carolina off-guard in week one, relying on some explosive plays to take a 19-16 lead halfway through the fourth quarter. Old Dominion's defense let up points late in the game though and did not come up with the win. The Monarchs played a similarly close game against East Carolina the week after. They leaned on some timely passes by Grant Wilson, and took a 17-14 lead to enter the fourth quarter.
Old Dominion could not close on either of these games, but neither did Virginia Tech against Vanderbilt in week one. This game will be a brawl for Virginia Tech and Old Dominion if it's close in the fourth quarter.