Virginia Tech vs Rutgers: How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Saturday’s Game + Betting Odds
Rutgers and Virginia Tech will etch one more game into the long history of matchups between the Big Ten and the ACC. There’s been so many upsets, unexpected wins, and exciting games—this game could be the latter.
Both of these teams bring a rushing attack that is one of the best in their conferences, respectively. Rutgers has a strong between-the-tackles attack with Kyle Monangai, a future NFL draft pick and the best player on the Knights offense. On the other hand, the Hokies hail a run game which includes dual-threat quarterback Kyron Drones, as well as Bhayshul Tuten—who has finished the last two games with 115 rushing yards or more.
This game will be a dogfight, there’s no clear favorite, and both of these teams want to end this game with a low amount of drives, expect this game to be low scoring, very low scoring.
The Hokies are set to play the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET at Lane Stadium.
Here’s how you can watch, listen to, and follow along with today’s matchup between the Hokies and the Knights.
TV: ACC Network
- Play-by-Play: Chris Carter
- Analyst: Mark Herzlich
- Sideline Reporter: Coley Harvey
- Mobile App: SlingTV, Fubo, ESPN
- Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com, GetACCN.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, hokiesports.com
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -3; Over/Under 45; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -155, Rutgers +130
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
