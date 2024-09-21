All Hokies

Virginia Tech vs Rutgers: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Week Two Matchup

Virginia Tech heads into Big Ten country to play Rutgers.

Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
This game will not be easy, highlighted by the spread, but both teams certainly have a chance in this matchup. Players like Kyron Drones, Kyle Monangai, and Dorian Strong highlight this game where there will be stars flying all across the field.

If Rutgers wins this game, they prepare for a season where they shoot to become one of the best teams in the Big Ten and take down Virginia Tech in a strong non-conference game; if Virginia Tech wins this game, they solidify themselves as one of the best teams in the ACC and get themselves back on track before ACC conference play starts.

Pre-Game

Virginia Tech Football's flag bearers were announced. Linebacker Jaden Keller will bear the flag of the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Offensive lineman Braelin Moore will bear the flag of the State of Virginia, and defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam will bear the flag of the United States of America.

Layth Ghannam is out, and will not play against Rutgers.

Keli Lawson is dressed and will presumably play against Rutgers.

Some more injury updates, Bhayshul Tuten, Ali Jennings, and Xavier Chaplin all seem to be ready to play against the Scarlet Knights.

First Quarter

The game kicks off, and it's a touchback as Virginia Tech gets the ball to start the game.

Sam Brumfield sacks Athan Kaliakmanis and the Hokies force a three-and-out, Hokies will start the drive at their own 21-yard line.

Due to Virginia Tech's blunder, Rutgers scores a touchdown with Kyle Monangai, taking a 7-0 lead over the Hokies.

