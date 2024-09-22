Virginia Tech vs Rutgers: PFF Grades For Every Virginia Tech Player on Offense
Bhayshul Tuten led the Hokies’ offense against Rutgers, which struggled at times, but scored sixteen points in the fourth quarter to tie it up, but ultimately they fell short.
It’s a similar story to that of the Vanderbilt game, the Hokies get down to a big deficit early in the game, the other team holds a lead heading into the late game, and Virginia Tech scores a lot of points to tie it up, until eventually the team folds.
It’s an unfortunate tale, and one the Hokies are trying to wash out of memory for the near future, as their next opponent is #7 Miami, probably the hardest game on the schedule.
For now, the Hokies offense has something to build on. Despite his injury, Bhayshul Tuten has looked incredible in the backfield, redefining his role as a true downfield running back, no longer returning kicks like he did last year. He had 122 rushing yards last game on three touchdowns, and the feeling is starting to rise that this offense will soon be ran on the back of Bhayshul Tuten, instead of Kyron Drones.
PFF had something different to say about Virginia Tech’s breakout player, with one player—not Bhayshul Tuten, surprisingly—being graded as an 89.0.
Only four players played all 56 snaps on offense: Kyron Drones, Kaden Moore, Braelin Moore, and Bob Schick.
So how did Virginia Tech offensive players grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Here are the grades for each offensive player with their snap count in parentheses.
1. LT Xavier Chaplin- 89.0 (55)
2. QB Kyron Drones- 73.6 (56)
3. TE Harrison Saint Germain- 72.6 (12)
4. C Braelin Moore- 71.6 (56)
5. WR Ayden Greene- 69.5 (23)
6. RG Kaden Moore- 68.3 (56)
7. RT Parker Clements- 66.9 (48)
8. HB Bhayshul Tuten- 66.8 (42)
9. WR Stephen Gosnell- 63.2 (44)
10. LT Johnny Garrett- 61.1 (9)
11. WR Takye Heath- 61.0 (4)
12. TE Benji Gosnell- 60.7 (50)
13. WR Da'Quan Felton- 59.0 (47)
14. LG Bob Schick- 58.1 (56)
15. QB Collin Schlee- 57.8 (2)
16. RB Malachi Thomas- 56.9 (13)
17. WR Jaylin Lane- 46.6 (43)