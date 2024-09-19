All Hokies

Virginia Tech vs Rutgers: Three Players to Watch on The Scarlet Knights Offense

Here are three players to watch on Rutgers offense this weekend

Kahlil McCuller

Aug 29, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Howard Bison at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Virginia Tech Hokies are coming into this week's game looking like the dominant team everyone saw them as. They are looking to continue that in this week's game against Rutgers. Let's take a look at some of the players that everyone, including the Hokies, should have on their radar for this week's matchup.

1.Kyle Monangai

Aug 29, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball against the Howard Bison during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kyle Monangai has been lighting it up through the first two weeks of this season, rushing for 373 total yards and 4 touchdowns. Last game against Akron, he rushed for 3 touchdowns on 27 rushing attempts and 208 yards total. This matchup will be an interesting one to watch as the Hokies' rushing defense is giving up 190 yards a game, one will have to wonder if they will be able to stop the run. Last season's stats for Monangai were 1,262 yards, 5.2 yards per carry, and 8 touchdowns.

2. QB Athan Kaliakmanis

Aug 29, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) and quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Howard Bison at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Last week, Athan Kaliakmanis finished with 230 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception with a 60% pass completion percentage. Athan played a major part in Rutger's victory vs Akron last week and will be needed as a key component, as the Hokies' defense has held opponents to 123 yards passing per game. In the first two games, Athan has 6 touchdowns and 377 yards, with 1 interception. It will be interesting to see if Athan will keep up his 3 touchdowns a game performance against the Hokies' defense this weekend! Last season's stats for Kaliakmanis were 1,838 yards, 6.3 yards a throw, with 14 passing touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

3. WR Dymere Miller

Aug 29, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Dymere Miller (0) scores a receiving touchdown during the first half as Howard Bison defensive back Joseph Tabe (31) defends at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dymere Miller is coming off a season where he caught 90 passes for 2,395 yards and 9 touchdowns with 1 rushing touchdown. This season through the first two games he's already at 114 yards and averaging 14 yards per catch a game, which is the exact amount of yards per catch he averaged last season at Monmouth. This game will be a good test for Miller, as he is going against a stingy Hokie pass defense that is averaging 123 passing yards allowed a game. This will be interesting to see what Rutgers will scheme up for him as he finished the last game against Akron with 4 receptions for 77 yards and his longest reception being 31 yards. Last week alone, the Hokies' longest reception given up on defense was 14 yards and the leading receiver finished the game with 2 catches for 18 receiving yards.

The Hokies will host Rutgers this Saturday at 3:30 PM on the ACC Network.

