Virginia Tech vs Stanford: Final Score Predictions For Saturday's Game
Kyron Drones and Virginia Tech marched into South Beach last week and almost took down Miami i the most exciting college football game of the year.
Virginia Tech's offense looked much improved, scoring twenty-four points in the first half led by an impressive performance by Bhayshul Tuten. He ran for over seven yards per rush, finished with over 140 yards against one of the best defensive fronts in football, and pushed through for one 55 yard touchdown.
The defense was questionable, but as good as it could be when playing Cam Ward. Sam Brumfield recovered a Cam Ward fumble, and Kaleb Spencer and Mose Phillips picked off the Heisman-candidate quarterback. Cam Ward is currently +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Heisman.
Stanford's season has gone similarly unexpected this year. Stanford dropped their first game of the season against TCU, destroyed Cal Poly, upset Syracuse, and got dominated by No. 17 Clemson 40-14. Ashton Daniels' season has been rough, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns, but due to the nature of the Stanford offense, they can upset some other teams. Micah Ford has improved too, averaging over five yards per carry on the season.
Troy Taylor has led this Stanford team to new heights after knocking off Syracuse. Elic Ayomanor has always been one of the best players on the roster, and Mansoor Delane will have to limit Ayomanor downfield.
Here's how we think Virginia Tech's matchup against Stanford will go.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and Lead Editor), 4-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 35-21
Kahlil McCuller (Writer), 2-3 record this year: Virginia Tech 28-14
Zach Ozmon (Writer), 4-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 37-14
Connor Mardian (Writer), 2-3 record this year: Virginia Tech 35-14
RJ Schafer (Writer), 4-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 28-18
