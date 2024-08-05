Virginia Tech Football: Hokies 2024 Schedule Ranked 2nd Easiest in The ACC by CBS Sports
The 2024 season is less than four weeks away for Virginia Tech, when they will be opening up the new season on the road vs Vanderbilt. With the largest amount of returning production in the country and a favorable schedule, the Hokies have become a trendy pick to contend in the ACC and if they can find a way to do that, that could mean a run to the College Football Playoff.
Speaking of that favorable schedule, in a recent article from CBS Sports College Football Analyst Chip Patterson, he ranked the Hokies schedule as the second easiest in the ACC this season:
"The Hokies took a step forward in Year 2 under coach Brent Pry, and thanks to loads of returning production and a favorable schedule, they are prepared for a leap in Year 3. Virginia Tech avoids Florida State, NC State, Louisville, and SMU and gets arguably its toughest opponent of the year, Clemson, in Lane Stadium with "Enter Sandman" reverberating throughout the New River Valley. There are a pair of power-conference nonconference dates against Vanderbilt and Rutgers, but the Hokies should be favored in both matchups."
While it might be too simplistic to say that Virginia Tech's season could come down to the road trip to Miami and the home game vs Clemson, there are some other trap games that fans should keep an eye. Virginia Tech should get easy wins in their non-conference slate that features Vanderbilt, Marshall, and Old Dominion, the game against Rutgers should not be overlooked. Rutgers is going to have a solid defense and is also returning a lot of starters. The Scarlet Knights beat Virginia Tech last year and like the Hokies, they are hoping to be a disruptor in their conference.
Another game to keep circled is the home date with Georgia Tech in October. The Yellow Jackets have one of the ACC's most potent offenses and should be better on the defensive side of the ball.
The schedule should be beneficial to Virginia Tech this season, but they have to take advantage of it.