Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt: PFF Grades For Every Virginia Tech Player on Defense
Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt offense put it on the Virginia Tech Hokies. At first it was a few trick plays, a couple misdirections and options plays, then it turned into a 17-0 lead for Vanderbilt and ultimately the win. Vanderbilt was able to advance the ball when it mattered the most, and took advantage of the Hokies’ defense at all levels.
Numbers wise—the Vanderbilt offense didn’t seem all too impressive against the Hokies. The Commodores averaged 3.6 yards per rush, and generated only 190 yards of passing offense, 89 of which coming on Vanderbilt’s last touchdown drive in regulation.
The key to the game was definitely the rushing attack. The scheme that Vanderbilt ran, headlined by moving the tackles to a ‘strong-side’, and a level of trickery similar to a triple-option offense. To put it simply, Diego Pavia just ran wherever he pleased. Pavia finished the game with 104 rushing yards and a touchdown, 35 more yards than the starting running back—Sedrick Alexander.
Vanderbilt needs to keep this level of trickery up to keep winning, and Virginia Tech needs to find what works on defense to start winning.
So how did Virginia Tech defensive players grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Here are the grades for each offensive player with their snap count in parentheses.
1.DL Kemari Copeland- 70.5 (11)
2.DL Josh Fuga- 69.9 (28)
3.S Jaylen Jones- 69.4 (44)
4.DL Aeneas Peebles- 69.3 (45)
5.CB Caleb Woodson- 68.8 (21)
6.DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland- 66.7 (42)
7.LB Sam Brumfield- 63.6 (58)
8.LB Keli Lawson- 63.3 (40)
9.DL Kelvin Gilliam Jr- 61.1 (19)
10.CB Dante Lovett- 60.9 (3)
11.LB Jayden McDonald- 60.6 (1)
11.CB Dorian Strong- 60.6 (64)
13.S Mose Phillips- 59.7 (61)
14.DE C.J. McCray- 58.8 (22)
15.S Jalen Stroman- 58.0 (22)
16.LB Jaden Keller- 56.8 (29)
17.DE Keyshawn Burgos- 55.4 (32)
18.DE Cole Nelson- 55.0 (32)
19.CB Keonta Jenkins- 54.2 (44)
20.CB Mansoor Delane- 48.2 (60)
21.DL Wilfried Pene- 47.3 (26)