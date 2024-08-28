All Hokies

Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt: Three Players to Watch on Vanderbilt's Offense this Saturday

Here are some offensive players to watch for Vanderbilt as the Hokies prepare to open the season against the Commodores.

Kahlil McCuller

The Virginia Tech Hokies are hoping to get the 2024 college football season started well as they travel to Vanderbilt on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.

Vanderbilt is coming off a season in which they were one of the more struggling teams in the SEC last year, as they finished the season 2-10 including a record of 0-8 vs teams in the SEC conference. Vanderbilt, even with having a home-field advantage is still a 13-point underdog but is looking for a fresh start after making new changes with coaching under a new head coach Jerry Kill and offensive coordinator Tim Beck. What makes this interesting for Vanderbilt's offense is that the head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterback Diego Pavia came from New Mexico State.

1. QB Diego Pavia

Diego Pavia finished last year with 26 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 2,195 yards passing, and 851 yards rushing, which led to him being named USA Conference Player of the Year, showing his dual-threat abilities. Pavia played for two years at New Mexico State and then went to New Mexico Military Institute and led New Mexico State to win against SEC opponent Auburn where he finished the season as sixth in offensive yards among non-power 5 players with 3,896 total yards.

2. RB Sedrick Alexander


Another player to look out for on the Commodores is running back Sedrick Alexander, who finished last season as an SEC All-Freshman in 2023 while leading Vanderbilt in rushing touchdowns and attempts with 371 rushing yards to 96 rush attempts. Sedrick Alexander led the SEC as the top rushing freshman and was the only player with at least four rushing touchdowns and became the program's only running back since 2019 with multiple touchdowns in a game.

3. WR Junior Sherrill

Junior Sherrill was a freshman last year who played in all 12 games and had 3 touchdowns with 20 catches and 293 yards. Junior should see a production leap this year as some of Vanderbilt's top receivers have left for other programs which allows Junior to take over as the lead dog as he is the last leading receiver from last season. Junior Sherrill was also named Mr. Football in Tennessee as well as MaxPreps' Tennessee player of the year.

