Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Tucker Holloway to Enter Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech football has sustained its second loss to the transfer portal in the wake of the firing of now-former head coach Brent Pry. This afternoon, wide receiver and punt returner Tucker Holloway announced that he would be entering his name into the transfer portal. Holloway, a redshirt junior, will have two years of eligibility at his next stop.
"Dear Virginia Tech, from the bottom of my heart, thank you," Holloway said in a statement he posted on X (formerly Twitter). "To Coach Pry, thank you for giving me an opportunity. To my teammates who became my brothers, thank you for the countless memories that I will cherish long after my time in Blacksburg. I gave every ounce to this program because of how much I loved Virginia Tech and Blacksburg — it will always be Home. To the community, thank you for embracing me in every way and helping me grow and develop into the man I am today, both on and off the field. After much thought and prayer, I will be redshirting and entering my name into the Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility left."
Holloway has already played in each of the first four contests this season, meaning that to utilize his redshirt, he cannot play again in the 2025 campaign. The junior utilized a redshirt last year after tearing his ACL in the spring of 2024; however, the NCAA allows players to utilize both a regular and medical redshirt.
Holloway made only a modest impact as a receiver, finishing with 13 catches for 149 yards and no touchdowns over three seasons. Where he truly stood out, though, was on special teams. In 2023, he earned All-ACC Third Team honors for his work as a punt returner.
Holloway was one of the Hokies' most dynamic punt returners in history, setting the single-game program record for punt return yardage, with 188 yards on seven returns against Georgia Tech in 2022. In his time with Virginia Tech, Holloway tallied 476 yards on 36 returns, good for 14 yards a return.
Holloway is currently the second Tech player to enter the transfer portal; cornerback Dante Lovett was the first, doing so on Sept. 15. Several players' status are unknown ahead of Saturday's showdown against NC State; the ACC availability report, which drops tonight at 8 p.m. ET, could provide more clarity on who the Hokies will have available on Thursday. Whether Virginia Tech opts to provide a depth chart before the game is yet to be determined.