WATCH: Former Virginia Tech Running Back Khalil Herbert Gets a Big Touchdown For the Bears on Sunday Night Football
The Chicago Bears needed a touchdown before the end of the first half of tonight's Sunday night matchup against the Houston Texans and they turned to former Virginia Tech Hokies running back Khalil Herbert to get their first touchdown of the night. It was a critical third and goal and the Bears had to score a touchdown and he made it happen.
While Herbert might not be the lead back for the Bears, he plays a crucial role in their backfield, something he has done since being drafted by Chicago in 2021.
More on Herbert from hokiesport.com:
Became the first Hokie since 2015 to rush for 1,000 yards with his tally of 1,204 in 2020
Earned Second Team All-ACC as an all-purpose performer and Third Team as a RB
2020: Registered 1,204 rushing yards and eight TDs, had 10 receptions for 179 yards and a TD and returned 16 kickoffs for 430 yards ... Registered his sixth 100-yard game with 162-yard effort vs. Virginia (12/12) ... Had 21 carries for 96 yards and a TD vs. Clemson (12/5) ... Recorded nine carries for 72 yards and had 57 receiving yards at Pitt (11/21) ... Recorded 49 rushing yards vs. Miami (11/14) ... Ran for 147 yards and a TD at Louisville (10/31) ... Had 14 carries for 64 yards and caught two passes for 39 yards at Wake Forest (10/24) ... Recorded 143 rushing yards vs. Boston College (10/17) ... Scored two rushing TDs and gained 138 yards ... Was named ACC RB of the Week and Specialist of the Week following a stellar effort at Duke (10/3) where he ran for 207 yards and accounted for 357 all-purpose yards setting a VT record .... Registered 104 rushing yards and a TD on six carries vs. NC State (9/26), also caught two passes for 46 yards and averaged 22.5 yards on two kick returns ... Wore Coach Beamer's No. 25 jersey at North Carolina (10/10).
Kansas: Played in 35 games at Kansas, rushing 320 times for 1,735 yards (5.4 avg.) with 14 TDs … Also hauled in 24 passes for 118 yards … Saw action in four games as a senior in 2019 … Posted a 41-yard run vs. Coastal Carolina (9/7/19) … Registered his third career 100-yard rushing contest with an 11-carry, 187-yard performance with one TD in a 48-24 win at Boston College (9/13/19). His career-long 82-yard run was the second-longest non-scoring play in KU history … Played in 12 games in 2018, carrying the ball 113 times for 499 yards (4.4 avg.) with five TDs … Racked up a 59-yard TD run vs. Rutgers (9/15/18) … Posted a season-high 91 rushing yards vs. Iowa State (11/3/18) … Produced 67 yards and a pair of TDs at Oklahoma (11/17/18) … Played in 11 games (six starts) in 2017, carrying the ball 120 times for 663 yards with four TDs … Registered his first career 100-yard rushing game with 19 carries for 137 yards with two TDs at Ohio (9/16/17) … Set career highs with 36 carries for 291 yards vs. West Virginia (9/23/17), the third-highest single-game yardage mark in KU history. That performance included two TDs, including a 67-yard score … Played in eight games (three starts) as a freshman in 2016, totaling 44 carries for 189 yards with three TDs … Produced a season-long 66-yard TD run at Memphis (9/17/16).
High School :Garnered a three-star rating by ESPN and 247Sports.com … Played under head coach Mike Rumph at American Heritage HS …Helped lead the Patriots to a 9-2 mark and a district title as a senior after rushing 118 times for 861 yards with nine TDs as a senior … … Earned First Team All-Broward County honors and was named Second Team All-Dade in 2015 … Named to the Miami Herald’s Top-50 Players of Broward County list … Tabbed for the Broward vs. Dade All-Star Game.