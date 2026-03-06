Taylor Decker Already Linked to One NFC Rival After Getting Released by Lions

Good news, Bears: Lions left tackle Taylor Decker announced on Instagram that he requested a release from the team, and he’s already being linked to Chicago for a logical reason.

Decker will hit free agency after spending his entire decade-long career in Detroit, parting ways with the franchise on somewhat amicable terms after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new contract this offseason. Within hours of Decker’s announced release, the NFL world instantly predicted he could reunite with Bears head coach Ben Johnson, just a stone’s throw away in the NFC North.

Decker, who has appeared in 140 career regular-season games for the Lions, doesn’t appear to be done playing football just yet, as just last month he revealed he was putting off retirement to return for his 11th NFL season. Now that the 32-year-old has changed course and is surprisingly set to hit the open market, Decker would fill an immediate need for the Bears as a veteran stopgap left tackle.

Lots of NFL fans agreed:

The Bears have a need at left tackle. Taylor Decker played under Ben Johnson in Detroit. Hmm. https://t.co/vi1QM2zBEM — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 6, 2026

If the Bears signed Linderbaum, Decker and re-signed Byard I’d be perfectly fine with attacking the rest of the holes in the draft. — Michael Gus (@MichaelGus57) March 6, 2026

Taylor Decker is the PERFECT one-year stop gap for the #Bears in 2026. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 6, 2026

There’s your Chicago Bears next LT. https://t.co/b0Ggw9I9qQ — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) March 6, 2026

I mean he’s obviously a Bear https://t.co/DwsWKTGAm3 — Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) March 6, 2026

This is exactly the type of option the #Bears need at LT. If the cost isn’t prohibitive, and he’s on the same page with Coach Johnson, he could be a good bridge to the long term answer, whether that’s Ozzy or someone else. https://t.co/dbVL3L9aTY — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) March 6, 2026

Chicago lost rookie LT Ozzy Rapilo to a ruptured patella tendon in the Bears’ wild card win over the Packers, and Rapilo is expected to miss most of the 2026 campaign. Decker, who already is familiar with Johnson’s system, makes a lot of sense as a temporary band-aid for Chicago’s O-line (which took another hit after veteran center Drew Dalman suddenly retired earlier this week).

Decker spent three seasons under then-Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson from 2022 to ‘24 and remains one of the league’s top players at his position, earning a Pro Bowl nod in ‘24 and allowing just two sacks and 33 pressures in ’25. Given how historically difficult it is to find a quality left tackle on the open market, the Bears should at least do their due diligence and give Decker a call, if they haven’t already.

Chicago could go down a few other routes to address their offensive line needs, such as seeking a replacement in the 2026 draft or elevating an in-house option like Theo Benedet—who made six starts at left tackle in 2025—or Kiran Amegadjie. But, as the NFL world has collectively voiced, the opportunity to bring in Decker for a one-year gig may simply be too irresistible to turn down.

