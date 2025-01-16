Way Too Early 2026 National Championship Odds: Where Does Each ACC Team Land?
The 2024-2025 College Football Season comes to a close on Monday night when Notre Dame faces Ohio State in Atlanta, but for most programs in the country, they are already hard at work to prepare for spring practice and looking forward to the 2025-2026 season. While it is obviously way too early to pay much attention to the odds for next season, it does give a glimpse at how the oddsmakers are viewing the ACC race heading into next season.
At Fanduel Sportsbook, the ACC team with the best odds of winning the national championship next season is Clemson at +1800. The Tigers are the reigning ACC Champions and are returning many of their key pieces for next season. They are likely to remain the favorite to win the ACC all the way through the offseason.
Miami (+4000), SMU (+6000), Louisville (+6000), and Florida State (+8500) round out the top five. Miami recently made a huge acquisition at the quarterback position, landing former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and they have brought in the top ranked recruiting class in the ACC three years in a row. SMU made the conference championship and the college football playoff in their first year in the conference and should remain in the hunt. Louisville has brought in a lot of talented transfers to a solid roster and has one of the best coaches in the country in Jeff Brohm.
Florida State is going to be a wildcard in the ACC this season. They had a disastrous 2-10 season and have undergone a lot changes this offseason, but won the conference just two years ago and went 13-0. Will it be a rebound or was this past season a sign of more bad times to come in Tallahassee?
You have to go down quite a ways before you land on Virginia Tech, who is at +17000 to start. The Hokies were one of the more popular dark horses at this time last year, but everyone is going to be counting them out next season, including the oddsmakers. Brent Pry has actually done a nice job of adding talent through the portal, but they have to prove it on the field. Virginia Tech is going to return Kyron Drones, they have rebuilt their offensive line, landed talented running backs in the transfer portal, and will have a new defensive coordinator soon. The schedule is manageable enough that they should not be completely written off in the ACC just yet.
2026 National Championship Odds for the ACC (As of 1/16)
1. Clemson- +1800
2. Miami- +4000
3. SMU- +6000
4. Louisville- +6000
5. Florida State- +8500
6. Georgia Tech- +11000
7. North Carolina- +11000
8. Syracuse- +13000
9. NC State- +14000
10. Virginia Tech- +17000
11. Duke- +21000
12. Pitt- +21000
13. Boston College- +32000
14. Cal- +32000
15. Virginia- +100000
16. Wake Forest- +100000
17. Stanford- +100000
Related Links
How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Virginia: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Livestream
Former Virginia Tech QB Michael Vick Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame
Virginia Tech 2025 Transfer Portal Profiles: Tennessee WR/RB Cameron Seldon