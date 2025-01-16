How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Virginia: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Livestream
Virginia Tech has won three consecutive ACC games and five of their last six overall and they will put that on the line tonight when they face rival Virginia.
Virginia Tech is 17-52 all-time against Virginia in women’s basketball in a series that dates back to 1976. The Hokies are 11-27 in conference play against the Cavaliers. In Cassell, VT is 9-20 in the series. Tech lost the last matchup in the final regular season game of the 2023-24 season in Charlottesville 80-75 where a crowd of 11,975 gathered to see the ACC regular season champs compete at their in-state rival. The crowd was the largest ever to assemble for a women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia. The Hokies had won five straight in the series prior to that matchup by an average margin of 17.8 points per game.
In each of the Hokies’ last three games, they have trailed at the conclusion of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter and OT, Tech has outscored their opposition 84-49. The Hokies have capitalized from the free throw line, shooting 81.3% (52-64). The Hokies will close out their three-game home stand on Sunday, Jan. 19 against Louisville. It will be Liz Kitley Night at Cassell as a sold-out crowd sees Elizabeth Kitley’s iconic number 33 jersey ascends to the rafters.
If the Hokies win tonight, reigning ACC player of the week Rose Micheaux will probably be a big reason why. Micheaux helped the Hokies to two victories last week with two 20-point performances, her first such games in ACC play in her career. Thursday at No. 13 Georgia Tech, she and the Hokies handed the Jackets their first loss of the season despite trailing by as many as nine points late in the third quarter. Micheaux notched a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. She was part of a starting five that all scored 17 or more points in the game, a first for the program. The Hokies also scored 105 points, the most in an ACC game in program history. Sunday afternoon, she again was a part of history as she went 9-for-9 from the field in a 20-point performance. The nine field goals without a miss ties a program record for a single game.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game.
How To Watch
When: Thursday, Jan. 16th
Where: Cassell Coliseum
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV/Livestream: ACC Network Extra
TELEVISION (ACC NETWORK EXTRA) Jason Patterson and Mack McCarthy
RADIO (VT SPORTS NETWORK) Evan Hughes HokieSports App
Related Links
Former Virginia Tech QB Michael Vick Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame
Virginia Tech 2025 Transfer Portal Profiles: Tennessee WR/RB Cameron Seldon
Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies Forward Rose Micheaux Named ACC Player of the Week