Way-Too-Early Virginia Tech Football Preview and Prediction: Week 10, vs. Louisville
In the eighth chapter of our “Way-Too-Early” series on Virginia Tech football’s hypothetical 2025 season, the Hokies (6-2 “Way-Too-Early”) cap off a two-game homestand with a bout against Louisville.
Two weeks before this meeting, the Cardinals will travel to Miami in a pivotal game against the SEC transfer Carson Beck. If Louisville can pull off the victory against the Hurricanes, it could possibly sit atop the ACC when Week 10 rolls around, paving the way for Tech to either fall victim to the momentum parade or play spoiler to the Cardinals’ strong season.
Although Tech holds the edge in the all-time series with a 6-3 lead, Louisville reigned victorious in the last contest two years ago. The Hokies have never dropped back-to-back contests against Louisville, even back to the Big East; this year marks their third ACC matchup.
The last time the two programs met, which was in 2023, Tech traveled to Louisville looking to build off a two-game winning streak, before the then-No. 15 Cardinals sent them away with a 34-3 pummeling.
Louisville made its first-ever appearance in the ACC title game that season, signaling a rapid rise under fresh leadership. Unlike several opponents on the Hokies’ schedule, the Cardinals enter this year with a cohesive coaching staff that’s already proven itself in conference play. Head coach Jeff Brohm and his brother, offensive coordinator Brian Brohm, were both in their first season at the helm in 2023, and their immediate success — eight or more wins in each of the past three campaigns — reflects a program that’s already bought into their vision and is producing results.
The man under center for Louisville in 2025 will be Southern California transfer Miller Moss. Moss will be the third starter in the Brohm regime, and he enters the Cardinals program with high expectations placed on him. Jack Plummer led Louisville to the title game that year, later signing with the Panthers as an UDFA, and this past season, the Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough was drafted 40th overall in the second round by the New Orleans Saints. With Moss now on his final season of eligibility, he looks to continue the streak from the Brohm program producing NFL quarterbacks.
Moss, the redshirt senior, will share the backfield with Isaac Brown, a blistering tailback who made a strong impression during his freshman campaign. In his first collegiate season, Brown racked up 1,173 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and earned the ACC Rookie of the Year award, as well as the Offensive Rookie of the Year title.
A true pocket-passer, Moss elevates the skill of those around him, able to lead receivers accurately with enough time to make calculated reads of defenses. With his play style paired with an explosive back like Brown, the pressure will be mounted on Tech’s defensive line to disrupt both Moss and Brown in the Terrordome. It’s a rather unproven group trying to do so, as well.
This season, the Hokies are left with a few glaring holes on the defensive line with the departures of Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland in the NFL Draft. With big shoes to fill, defensive line coach J.C. Price will likely turn to a largely unproven Tech unit on the defensive line, hoping a few can emerge as consistent disruptors up front.
Two defensive transfers joining the Hokies aim to contain Moss on the edges: Ben Bell (Texas State) and James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan). The two pass rushers spent the last campaign providing relentless pressure in their respective mid-major conferences; this season, it’s time to see if that power and edge pressure translates to Power 4 action.
Bell, while never playing in a Power 4 conference, joins Tech’s program with an abundance of experience under his belt. His breakout season came in 2023 for the Bobcats when he tallied 52 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and ten sacks, tied for ninth in the nation. Bell looked to end his eligibility with Texas State in 2024. Still, when an injury sidelined Bell for the season in Week 4, he was able to redshirt and looks to become a vital piece of the Hokies' defense.
Opposite of Bell, Djonkam boasts prior Power 4 experience. After transferring to Arizona State in 2022, Djonkam saw limited playing time, mostly on the special teams unit, where he even picked up a blocked field goal. After picking up 20 tackles in 2023, Djonkam transferred to Eastern Michigan in search of an expanded role and greater impact on the defensive side of the ball. The move paid off; he went on to lead the Eagles with 98 tackles, 11.5 of which were for a loss, showcasing his impact with a 6-foot-2 frame.
Keeping the interior defensive line fresh throughout a game is crucial in maintaining the backbone of pressure. A mix of returning veterans and incoming transfers will rotate throughout the game to match the pace and endurance of Louisville’s fast-paced offense. Kelvin Gilliam Jr. and Kemari Copeland are two huge returning pieces for the Hokies, alongside new additions like Arias Nash and Kody Huisman.
After spending 2024 learning alongside Peebles, Gilliam and Copeland are poised to step into larger roles on Virginia Tech’s defensive front. With that experience, look for them to guide the redshirt freshman Emmett Laws into a prominent role on the Hokies' defensive line.
Thomas added insight on his defensive line breakdown article:
“In terms of continuity, the defensive line returns most of its pieces from last season, sans Powell-Ryland and Peebles. What the group lacks in peak performance, they make up for in depth with plug-and-play pieces that can come in if injuries arise. Here's a look at the squad trying to bulldoze the quarterback and the man leading them.
Emmett Laws is an intriguing option; the redshirt freshman should contend with transfers Kody Huisman, Arias Nash and Elhadj Fall for on-field time. I'd expect Nash to win that battle, but Laws is a high-upside prospect. In high school, Laws was a team captain at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md. He was a three-time WCAC All-Capital Conference defensive lineman and per his HokieSports profile, ‘entered the 2023 WCAC Capital Division with 17.5 TFLs, 12 sacks, four pass breakups, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, a blocked punt and two touchdowns’.
Though the group lacks collective experience, each starter brings individual reps — either in practice under Price’s system, or from elsewhere — giving the Hokies a solid foundation up front. While the group is still building chemistry and experience, the blend of returning players and newcomers under Price’s guidance is promising.”
Given the Cardinals' consistency and Tech’s lack thereof, both of us think that Louisville triumphs in this November contest. This drops the Hokies to 6-3 in our “Way-Too-Early” series with three games left to play in the season. At this point in the hypothetical year, Tech sits at 3-2 in-conference, hovering around the middle of the conference standings. This places them right on the precipice of falling outside the threshold to qualify for the ACC Championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 6. The most losses a team has incurred in conference play and still made the ACC title game with is NC State’s two in 2021.
We both believe that the Hokies are on the cusp of consistently reaching seven wins a season if they can avoid letting close games slip out of reach; glimpses of that have shone through in 2019 and 2023, but it’s those “close but not quite” contests that keep holding Tech back. The 25-year streak of amassing seven or more victories from 1993 to 2017 was anchored by stellar conference wins that always kept the Hokies in contention for receiving votes every year.
In our next “Way-Too-Early” preview and prediction, we’ll see how Tech could stack up against a transfer-laden Florida State squad, including a familiar sight at quarterback, and predict whether the Hokies can capture win No. 7 or if the ACC title game officially falls out of reach.
Score Predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Louisville:
Thomas’ Prediction: Louisville 34, Virginia Tech 20
Kaden’s Prediction: Louisville 28, Virginia Tech 27