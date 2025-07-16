2025 Virginia Tech Football Position Breakdown: Defensive Line
Virginia Tech has long been known as "Sacksburg," priding itself on a defensive line that consistently pressures the quarterback. A strong pass rush is crucial for disrupting an opponent’s offense and forcing mistakes.
Last season, the Hokies boasted two excellent pass rushers who could spoil signal-callers' plans: Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland. Both Peebles and Powell-Ryland are gone now, having been selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.
In terms of continuity, the defensive line returns most of its pieces from last season, sans Powell-Ryland and Peebles. What the group lacks in peak performance, they make up for in depth with plug-and-play pieces that can come in if injuries arise. Here's a look at the squad trying to bulldoze the quarterback and the man leading them.
Defensive Line Coach - J.C. Price
Price enters his ninth season as a Virginia Tech coach; for the past four years, he's been the defensive line coach and an associate head coach. In 2021, he was the team's interim head coach in the wake of Justin Fuente's departure and was also the co-defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator.
Price also boasts prior collegiate coaching experience with Marshall (2012-2020) and James Madison (2004-2011).
But Price's return to Blacksburg in 2021 hasn't been his only time as a member of the coaching staff. From 2002 to 2003, Price was a graduate assistant and from 1997 to 1998, he served as the team's strength and conditioning assistant.
And he played in the maroon and orange, too. Price was a team captain and an All-American third team selection for Tech in 1995, recording 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Price then went on to be drafted in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers; he then played for the Arizona Cardinals for two years before a back injury cut his career short.
Though his NFL career was brief, Price’s legacy at Virginia Tech remains strong, both as a standout player in the maroon and orange and now as a key figure on the coaching staff. Here's who he'll be working with in 2025.
Edges - Ben Bell, James Djonkam
Bell, a transfer from Texas State, brings college experience and production. In 2023, he notched 39 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks in the Sun Belt — numbers that reflect a knack for finding the backfield. He’s slightly undersized for a traditional defensive end at the Power Five level, sitting at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, but his motor and flexibility give him a chance to contribute as a situational pass rusher. Bell’s high-energy play style fits well in a multiple-front defense.
James Djonkam, a home-state product from Springfield, Va., who transferred in from Eastern Michigan. At 6-foot-2, 258 pounds, he brings ideal length and frame for an edge rusher; however, like many former small-school standouts, he’ll need to adjust to the speed and physicality of the ACC.
Defensive Tackles - Kelvin Gilliam Jr., Kemari Copeland
Gilliam is the mainstay from the 2024 group, having played in all 13 games last season. He registered 35 tackles (3.5 for a loss) and a lone sack in six starts. Prior to Blacksburg, Gilliam Jr. spent three years with Oklahoma, recording ten tackles as a backup. Coming out of high school, he was a consensus four-star recruit and was ranked the No. 143 overall player by 247 Sports.
Here's what 247 Sports recruiting analyst Brian Dohn had to say on Gilliam Jr.:
"Frame to play defensive end or inside in college. Carries 250 pounds easily. Long, athletic and quick. Can use speed off edge or bull rush. Good with hands. Able to press off block and re-direct down line of scrimmage. Has burst at snap. Possesses closing speed. Can manipulate body to squeeze through line of scrimmage. Ability to chase play down on back side. Patient and plays assignments well. Smart player with high motor. Has to continue to add upper body strength. Work on technique for varied move sets and combinations needed. Multi-year starter at Top 15 program. Day 3 NFL draft potential."
Gilliam brings a versatile skill set to the interior, with the athleticism to disrupt gaps and the strength to anchor against the run. Though he’ll need to continue refining his technique and build out his pass-rush arsenal, his high motor, football IQ and versatility make him a quality option for whatever front he works under.
Copeland is an interesting case; last year, he registered six tackles in four games before missing the remainder of the season due to injury. Per his HokieSports profile, he could deadlift 650 pounds, squat 675 pounds and bench press 400 pounds. If he's fully healthy, Copeland’s rare combination of power and explosiveness could make him a key piece in Virginia Tech’s defensive line rotation.
Backups
Emmett Laws is an intriguing option; the redshirt freshman should contend with transfers Kody Huisman, Arias Nash and Elhadj Fall for on-field time. I'd expect Nash to win that battle, but Laws is a high-upside prospect. In high school, Laws was a team captain at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md. He was a three-time WCAC All-Capital Conference defensive lineman and per his HokieSports profile, "entered the 2023 WCAC Capital Division with 17.5 TFLs, 12 sacks, four pass breakups, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, a blocked punt and two touchdowns".
Though the group lacks collective experience, each starter brings individual reps — either in practice under Price’s system, or from elsewhere — giving the Hokies a solid foundation up front. While the group is still building chemistry and experience, the blend of returning players and newcomers under Price’s guidance is promising.