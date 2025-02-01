What ACC Players are in the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl?
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the pinnacle of college football excellence. The greatest players from countless conferences competing against the other great athletes in the sport. The Senior Bowl keeps the NFL Draft moving, and creates opportunities for players that may had not been drafted otherwise.
The ACC, one of college football’s “Power” conferences has a chance to prove themselves against some of the other greatest conferences in the sport. This game could be a big separator for draft prospects that haven’t received enough looks in the nationwide media.
For what players are on the Senior Bowl rosters, there’s countless ACC players.
Here’s the ACC players on the Senior Bowl roster.
Louisville QB Tyler Shough, #2, National Team
Shough had a 23-6 touchdown-interception ratio in his sixth and final year of college football. Although he didn’t offer much rushing upside, he was one of the more consistent passers in the conference, having great performances against Pitt and Georgia Tech.
Louisville CB Quincy Riley, #1, National Team
Quincy Riley has had some highlight plays in the Senior Bowl practices. He finished his college career with 15 interceptions, playing for both Middle Tennessee State and Louisville.
Virginia Tech WR Da’Quan Felton, #5, National Team
Da’Quan Felton had a decent year on a Virginia Tech offense that was not focused on passing the football. Felton finished with 360 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He had 667 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his 2023 campaign.
Florida State IDL Joshua Farmer, #5, National Team
Joshua Farmer had four sacks on a stacked Florida State defensive line. Farmer has absolutely lit up Senior Bowl practices with some impressive reps.
Miami WR Xavier Restrepo, #6, National Team
Simply put, Restrepo is one of the most athletic players on the draft. He’s clutch, tough, and an absolute athletic freak that is almost impossible to guard at the collegiate level. He’s been tearing up practice.
Florida State K Ryan Fitzgerald, #14, National Team
Fitzgerald was perfect in the 2024 season. 100% field goal percentage alongside an 100% extra-point percentage. He had five kicks over 50-yards and possesses a clutch gene that most NFL kickers have. He hasn’t missed an extra point since 2022.
Virginia S Jonas Sanker, #20, National Team
The physical and mental traits absolutely jump off of the page for Jonas Sanker. Jonas admits that he plays “violent” and that he “plays very fast”, he has no technical problems as a safety and could have a lengthy NFL career.
Syracuse LB Justin Barron, #23, National Team
Justin Barron has turned some heads at the Senior Bowl after transitioning to play the linebacker position. Barron is a former safety/defensive back. He’s had some pretty solid coverage snaps as a linebacker.
Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen, #24, National Team
LeQuint Allen wreaked some havoc on his ACC opponents this year. Allen had 121 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Virginia Tech, 109 yards and two touchdowns against Cal, and 82 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Miami.
Miami RB Damien Martinez, #32, National Team
Martinez was one of the dynamic weapons that fueled the Miami offense this year. Ward and the Hurricanes relied on Martinez to get consistent yardage. Damien had 179 rushing yards on 14 carries against Iowa State.
Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten, #33, National Team
Tuten was the workhorse of the Virginia Tech offense and he was the best player on the Virginia Tech offense. He’s a bowling ball running back who offers absolutely everything needed in an every-down running back.
Miami OT Jalen Rivers, #64, National Team
Jalen Rivers has actually taken reps at center for the Senior Bowl practices, and he provides upside as a tackle, guard, or center.
NC State OT Anthony Benton, #71, National Team
Benton has shown what dominant ACC trenches look like during Senior Bowl practices. PFF’s Trevor Sikkema was impressed with his reps during practice.
Miami TE Elijah Erroyo, #80, National Team
In a stacked tight end class, alongside players like Tyler Warren and Harold Fannin, Elijah Erroyo still stands out. He’s probably the biggest vertical threat tight end.
Virginia Tech WR Jaylin Lane, #83, National Team
Speaking of players that have lit up Senior Bowl practices, Lane has made some impressive grabs on goal line fades, he’s able to get off the lane quite quickly.
Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew, #86, National Team
Bartholomew models his game after George Kittle, and after a dive into his tape, it makes sense why. He’s a freak athlete who is absurdly disciplined in every aspect of the game.
SMU RB Brashard Smith, #0, American Team
Brashard Smith finished the season with over 1300 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the year. He helped lead an SMU offense to the upper echelon of the ACC.
Clemson TE Jake Briningstool, #19, American Team
Briningstool has incredible size at the tight end position and he’s had some successful interviews with NFL scouts.
Virginia Tech IDL Aeneas Peebles, #40, National Team
Peebles has been shining and celebrating all through the Senior Bowl practices. Peebles was an importance piece in the Hokies’ defense, transferring in from Duke.
North Carolina OL Willie Lampkin, #55, National Team
Lampkin has made an attempt to prove that height does not matter at the offensive line position. He’s balled out during practice.
Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes, #87, National Team
Hawes is one of the most underrated tight ends in this draft class. He’s an all-around player at the position who transferred into Atlanta.
